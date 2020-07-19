HAL establishes 160-bed Covid-19 care centre in Bengaluru
Notably, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) has pledged Rs 20 crore from its CSR fund to the Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations (PM-CARES) Fund while its employees have pledged their one day salary amounting to Rs 6.25 crore.
Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) has prepared a 160-bed Covid care centre at one of its facilities on Old Airport Road of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike here. The centre was handed over to municipal authorities on Sunday.
In a statement, HAL said that it had converted its Ghatage Convention Centre into Covid care centre with the complete supporting infrastructure like washrooms, bathrooms.
HAL Establishes COVID-19 Care Centre in 16 Days, Hands it Over to State Administration @drajaykumar_ias @DefProdnIndia @SpokespersonMoD @PTI_News @gopalsutar pic.twitter.com/X5bBUZqvLM— HAL (@HALHQBLR) July 17, 2020
Notably, HAL has pledged Rs 20 crore from its CSR fund to the Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations (PM-CARES) Fund while its employees have pledged their one day salary amounting to Rs 6.25 crore. Cumulatively it works out to Rs 26.25 crore.