Sec 144 imposed in Bengaluru City until April 20

bengaluru

Updated: Apr 15, 2020 06:22 IST

Bengaluru Commissioner of Police, Bhaskar Rao, said that prohibitory order under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC), 1973, will remain in place for all parts of the City Commissionerate till April 20.

Section 144 of CrPC prohibits the assembly of four or more people in an area.

“Prohibitory order under section 144 of CrPC will remain in force, in all parts of the Bengaluru City Commissionerate for a period up to 12 am of April 20 with effect from 12 am of April 14,” according to Rao.

Karnataka, so far, has 258 confirmed Covid19 cases, with 9 deaths being reported due to the infection, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Tuesday.

