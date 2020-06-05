e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 05, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bhopal / Can’t allow sanitisers in temples, has alcohol: Bhopal priest

Can’t allow sanitisers in temples, has alcohol: Bhopal priest

The Centre has said in its directives that shoes or footwear should be preferably taken off inside own vehicle. Touching of statues idols and holy books are not allowed.

bhopal Updated: Jun 05, 2020 13:59 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Meenakshi Ray
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Meenakshi Ray
Hindustan Times, Bhopal
The government has issued standard operating procedures (SOPs) which include physical distancing of at least six feet, mandatory use of face covers; frequent hand washing with soaps for at least 40-60 seconds, use of alcohol-based hand sanitisers and covering mouth and nose while sneezing or coughing.
The government has issued standard operating procedures (SOPs) which include physical distancing of at least six feet, mandatory use of face covers; frequent hand washing with soaps for at least 40-60 seconds, use of alcohol-based hand sanitisers and covering mouth and nose while sneezing or coughing.(REUTERS/Representative Image)
         

A priest in a temple in Madhya Pradesh’s Bhopal has said he is against the use of sanitisers at places of religious worship, which will open on Monday, June 8, in the first phase of Centre’s Unlock 1 plan amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The government has issued standard operating procedures (SOPs) which include physical distancing of at least six feet, mandatory use of face covers; frequent hand washing with soaps for at least 40-60 seconds, use of alcohol-based hand sanitisers and covering mouth and nose while sneezing or coughing.

“The task of government is to issue the guidelines but I am against the sanitiser machine in the temples because it contains alcohol,” Chandrashekhar Tiwari, the priest of Bhopal Maa Vaishnavadham Nav Durga Temple, said, according to news agency ANI.

“When we cannot enter a temple after drinking alcohol, then how can we sanitise our hand with alcohol and go inside,” Tiwari added.

He then gave another option for people to maintain personal hygiene at public places.

“The machines for washing hands can be installed outside all the temples and soaps can be kept. We will accept that,” the priest said.

“Anyway, a person enters the temple only after taking a bath at home,” he said.

The Centre has said in its directives that shoes or footwear should be preferably taken off inside own vehicle. Touching of statues idols and holy books are not allowed.

Physical offerings such as prasad distribution or a sprinkling of holy water have not been allowed, the Centre has said.

Recorded devotional music and songs have been recommended but inviting choirs or singing groups is not advisable, it said

“Avoid physical contact while greeting each other. Common prayer mats should be avoided and devotees should bring their own prayer mat or piece of cloth which they may take back with them,” said the guidelines.

tags
top news
In rebuttal to Pak, India quotes Imran Khan’s ‘40,000 terrorists’ remark
In rebuttal to Pak, India quotes Imran Khan’s ‘40,000 terrorists’ remark
In new stint at UNSC, Jaishankar says India to be guided by five priorities
In new stint at UNSC, Jaishankar says India to be guided by five priorities
No new schemes for a year, says finance ministry amid rising Covid-19 cases
No new schemes for a year, says finance ministry amid rising Covid-19 cases
LIVE: Covid-19 infections in Russia near 450,000
LIVE: Covid-19 infections in Russia near 450,000
1 arrested in connection with pregnant elephant’s death in Kerala: Minister
1 arrested in connection with pregnant elephant’s death in Kerala: Minister
Maruti commissions 5 megawatt solar plant in Gurugram
Maruti commissions 5 megawatt solar plant in Gurugram
No Rohit in Australia skipper Finch’s combined IND-AUS ODI XI
No Rohit in Australia skipper Finch’s combined IND-AUS ODI XI
How to eat, pray and go out during Covid 19
How to eat, pray and go out during Covid 19
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCOVID-19 State TallyCovid-19Mumbai Covid-19Delhi Covid-19

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bhopal news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In