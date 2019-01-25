Farmers loan waiver:Facing tough task and increasing attack from Opposition govt to carry on exercise on R-Day too

Facing a tough task of farmers’ loan waiver and Opposition’s increasing attack on the issue the state government has decided to carry on the process of loan waiver on Republic Day too, as per official sources.

On the day the state government will tell the farmers across the state if they are yet to fill up forms for loan waiver while being eligible for the same, as per official sources.

As per decision, names of such farmers who are eligible for loan waiver but are yet to fill up forms to claim the loan waiver facility would be read out at all the gram sabhas.

As per the ongoing process, the farmers having their loan accounts linked with Aadhar have their names in a list on green paper while farmers whose names are not linked with Aadhar have their names in a list on white paper pasted at village panchayat buildings.

For loan waiver the farmers are supposed to fill up forms printed on papers of respective colours. Those whose names don’t appear in either of the lists or have any objection to raise can fill up forms printed on pink colour paper. The forms are to be filled up to February 5, 2019.

As per department of farmers welfare and agriculture development, as of now, as many as 3.5 million farmers have filled up forms across the state. Of them, 1.97 million forms have filled up green forms, 1.32 million white forms and 2.12 lakh farmers have filled up pink forms.

As per the department, as many as 5.56 million loan accounts of farmers are being considered for the loan waiver out of which 1.14 lakh loan accounts, about 2% of the total accounts, have loans of less than Rs 1000 each while 3.17 million accounts, about 57% of the total accounts, have outstanding loans of more than Rs 50000 each.

Of the total loan accounts 2.34 million accounts are with the nationalised banks while 3.21 million accounts are being operated in cooperative banks of the state. The total amount of loans against these accounts stands at Rs 64368.40 crore.

Opposition BJP has stepped up its attack against the Congress government and is trying to raise the loan waiver issue across the state ahead of Lok Sabha polls. Alarmed by the complaints the government has decided to set up a control room in every district to receive complaints from the farmers and redress their grievances at the earliest.

Principal secretary Agriculture Rajesh Rajora said, “The government has taken a serious note of complaints from several farmers that their names appear in the loan defaulters list despite the fact they have not taken any loan.”

As per the state government, the control room at every district headquarters is being set up as per instructions from chief minister Kamal Nath who has instructed collectors to form a panel of officials from revenue, agriculture and cooperative department and complete the inquiry on complaints from farmers within two days.

State BJP vice-president Vijesh Lunawat said, “All this exercise of pasting the lists of different colours and filling of forms of different colours have created unnecessary problems for the farmers. All this exercise is meant for the state government to linger on till Lok Sabha elections for the ruling party’s poll prospects. The government is not serious on its loan waiver promise. In the past more than a month none of the farmers have had their loans waived.”

First Published: Jan 25, 2019 20:59 IST