Bihar assembly election 2020: PM Modi to address 3 rallies today

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar will join PM Modi in two of the meetings at Samastipur and Bagaha. The PM will wind up his campaigning in Bihar with election rallies at Sharsa and Forebesganj on November 3.

hindustantimes.com| Edited by Susmita Pakrasi
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PM Modi will wind up his third phase of campaigning in Bihar with an election rally at Bagaha, which goes to polls on November 7. (ANI)
         

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be addressing three rallies--in Chapra, East Champaran and Samastipur-- for the second phase of Bihar assembly polls. The elections for the second phase of polls for 94 assembly constituencies will be held on November 3 and the results will be announced on November 10.

He will wind up his third phase of campaigning in Bihar with an election rally at Bagaha, which goes to polls on November 7.

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar will join PM Modi in two of the meetings at Samastipur and Bagaha. The PM will wind up his campaigning in Bihar with election rallies at Sharsa and Forebesganj on November 3.

Campaigning for the second phase of Bihar assembly election will end on Sunday evening.

This will be PM Modi’s third election tour of Bihar. He addressed rallies at Dehri, Gaya and Bhagalpur on October 23 and came to the state again on October 28 to attend election meetings in Darbhanga, Muzaffarpur and Patna.

The second phase of elections is crucial for the NDA’s quest to return to power. Out of the 94 seats going to polls on November 3 during the second phase, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is contesting on 46 and JD (U) on 43. The remaining five seats have gone to their alliance partners.

In 2015, JD (U) had won on 30 of the seats which are going for polls on November 3. This time, it has given tickets to 19 new faces and fate of two ministers would be deciding in this phase.

For the BJP, second phase are equally crucial for them in their quest to become the single largest party. The party had contested on 29 seats in first phase and will contest on 35 more in third phase.

