Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Polling percentage stands at 53.51% in second phase

Updated: Nov 03, 2020, 20:02 IST

Bihar recorded 53.51 per cent of polling percentage in the second phase, the Election Commission of India (ECI) announced shortly after the voting ended on Tuesday. The final percentage of the second phase will be released after incorporating the number of people who are already in line at different polling stations.

The polling was held in 94 constituencies across 17 districts in the second phase. The first phase of polling which happened on October 28 in 71 constituencies saw a voter turnout of 54 per cent.

In the corresponding constituencies which went to poll during the 2015 election, the turnout stood at 55.35%, the ECI added.

According to ECI’s data till 5 pm, among all the constituencies in the second phase, Muzaffarpur saw the highest voter turnout of nearly 55 per cent while the lowest was reported from Patna at 39.65 per cent.

The Raghopur constituency from where Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader and Mahagathbandhan’s chief ministerial candidate Tejashwi Kumar is contesting recorded a turnout of 54 per cent.

A total of 1,463 candidates were in the fray in the second phase of Bihar Assembly election.

The polling commenced at 7 am with voters lined up across polling booths to exercise their franchise amid tight arrangements made due to the coronavirus (Covid-19) crisis in the country. It continued till 6 pm in order to allow infected patients and those carrying symptoms to cast their vote during the last hour.