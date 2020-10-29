Bihar Assembly Election 2020: RJD aims to retain Kesaria constituency

bihar-election

Updated: Oct 29, 2020, 18:45 IST

Kesaria, an urban assembly seat that comes under Purvi Champaran Lok Sabha constituency, is one of the 94 seats that are going to polls in the second phase of the Bihar assembly elections on November 3. In the Bihar Assembly Election 2020, the seat has gone to the Janata Dal (United), which has fielded Shalini Mishra, the daughter of former lawmaker late Kamla Mishra Madhukar. Madhukar was a veteran Communist Party of India (CPI) leader who represented Kesaria and Motihari parliamentary constituencies four times. Shalini Mishra was also in the CPI until February after which she gave up her primary membership to the party and joined the JD(U).

From the Grand Alliance, the Rashtriya Janata Dal has fielded Santosh Kushwaha as its candidate who had left the JD(U) in 2018 and joined the RJD. Other candidates in the fray are Ram Sharan Prasad Yadav from the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) and Maheshwar Singh from Rashtriya Lok Samta Party (RLSP).

In the 2015 Bihar assembly elections when there were seven candidates in the fray, Kesaria was among the 81 seats won by the RJD. RJD’s Dr. Rajesh Kumar won the election upstaging the Bharatiya Janata Party candidate (BJP) Rajendra Prasad Gupta by a huge margin of 15,947 votes. Dr Rajesh Kumar got a total of 62,902 votes, while Rajendra Prasad Gupta secured 46,955 votes. The CPI candidate Ram Saran Prasad Yadav secured a mere 11,767 votes. The RJD bagged 47.55 per cent of the votes and the BJP received 35.49 per cent while the CPI ended up with just 8.89 per cent.

But the RJD did not give a ticket this time to the sitting MLA Dr Rajesh Kumar, who was in the news in August for his alleged indecent remarks against Lord Shiva and deity Kesarnath.

As per the voter list of 2015, the assembly seat had 240,645 registered voters. Of them, 130,732 were men and 109,911 were women voters. In 2015, Kesaria recorded 54.9 per cent voting. The first phase of polling on 71 out of the 243 assembly seats in the state took place on October 28, the second phase of polls for 94 seats will be held on November 3 and the third phase of polling for 78 seats will be held on November 7. The counting of votes will be done on November 10.