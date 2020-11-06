e-paper
Home / Bihar Election / Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Tug of war between JD(U) and RJD in Thakurganj

Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Tug of war between JD(U) and RJD in Thakurganj

INC’s Dr Mohammad Jawed is the present Lok Sabha MP of Kishanganj and Naushad Alam of JD(U) is the present MLA of Thakurganj Legislative Assembly.

bihar-election Updated: Nov 06, 2020, 19:46 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Prashasti Singh
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
In these elections, 291,204 people will vote out of which 149, 400 will be male voters, 141, 799 female and 5 transgender voters.
Thakurganj assembly constituency, that goes to polls on November 7 in Phase 3 of the Bihar elections, falls under the Kishanganj Lok Sabha constituency. The third phase of the Bihar assembly election is the final, after which votes will be counted and results declared on November 10. Phase 1 and Phase 2 of the elections were conducted on October 28 and November 3 respectively.

According to the voter list of 2019, the constituency has 283,803 electorates and 273 polling stations. In 2015, the voter turnout was 70.06% out of which 52.50 % of the voters were male and 47.50% were female. As many as 257,209 people cast their vote.

JD-U candidate Naushad Alam defeated LJP’s Gopal Kumar Agrawal by 8,087 votes in those election. He got 41.23% of the total votes. In 2010, Naushad Alam fought from LJP and defeated Agrawal, who was a JD-U candidate.

In these elections, 291,204 people will vote out of which 149, 400 will be male voters, 141, 799 female and 5 transgender voters. The tug of war is between Naushad Alam (JD-U) and Saud Alam (RJD) this year.

As per the estimates of 2011 census, out of the total 461,718 population, 96.03% is rural and 3.97% is urban. The ratio of the total population and Scheduled Castes (SC) and Scheduled Tribes (ST) is 5.44 and 6.13 respectively.

