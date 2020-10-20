Bihar Assembly Election 2020: UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath to begin campaign from today

bihar-election

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath will campaign for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in election-bound Bihar from Tuesday. His campaign is expected to include over two dozen rallies in the neighbouring state.

On Tuesday (October 20), Adityanath will address three rallies in Bihar, beginning with a public meeting in Ramgarh in Kaimur. This will be followed by another public meeting in Arwal, while the third meeting of the day will be held in Karakat assembly segment of Rohtas.

Adityanath is expected to return to Lucknow in the evening and again fly to Bihar on Wednesday to address three more public meetings. The first will be at Jamui, from where the BJP has fielded international shooter Shreyasi Singh as their candidate. From Jamui, the CM will head to Bhojpur for a public meeting in Tarari. The third public meeting of the day will be in Paliganj.

Adityanath’s Bihar itinerary, put together by the BJP central office, will include areas that share boundaries with eastern UP areas in and around Gorakhpur, BJP leaders said. Adityanath is also the head priest of Gorakhnath temple.

Adityanath, who is among the 30 star campaigners for the UP bypolls, is scheduled to address over two dozen public meetings regarding the Bihar polls, party leaders said. “Yogi ji is going to Bihar to strengthen the good governance and development agenda of PM Narendra Modi. He is also going there to help the NDA government under Nitish Kumar come to power,” said UP BJP secretary Chandramohan.

Since 2017, the BJP has drafted Yogi Adityanath for all political campaigns across the country.