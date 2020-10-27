e-paper
Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: Constituencies going to polls in first phase

Polling will start from 7am in most of the 71 constituencies and will continue till 6pm as voters will elect a new 243-member assembly.

bihar-election Updated: Oct 27, 2020, 21:23 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Mallika Soni
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Mallika Soni
Hindustan Times, Delhi
The term of the 243-member Bihar Legislative Assembly comes to an end on November 29. (Representative Photo)
The term of the 243-member Bihar Legislative Assembly comes to an end on November 29. (Representative Photo)
         

Millions of voters will cast their ballot on Wednesday in the first phase of the Bihar assembly elections, the first major polls to be held amid the coronavirus pandemic, in 71 constituencies across 16 districts of the state.

Polling will start from 7am in most of the 71 constituencies and will continue till 6pm as voters will elect a new 243-member assembly. The Janata Dal (United) is contesting in 35 of the 71 seats and the Bharatiya Janata Party in 29, The opposition Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) has fielded its candidates in 42, the most number of seats in the first phase of polling by any party, and its coalition partner Congress is in the fray in 20 assembly segments.

Click here for complete Bihar Assembly elections coverage

Here is the list of constituencies going to polls in the first phase Bihar assembly elections:

•Dinara

•Nokha

•Dehri

•Karakat

•Arwal

•Kurtha

•Jehanabad

•Ghosi

•Makhdumpur (SC)

•Goh

•Obra

•Nabinagar

•Kutumba (SC)

•Aurangabad

•Rafiganj

•Gurua

•Sherghati

•Imamganj (SC)

•Barachatti (SC)

•Bodh Gaya (SC)

•Gaya Town

•Tikari

•Belaganj

•Atri

•Wazirganj

•Rajauli (SC)

•Hisua

•Nawada

•Gobindpur

•Kahalgaon

•Sultanganj

•Amarpur

•Dhoraiya (SC)

•Banka

•Katoria (ST)

•Belhar

•Tarapur

•Munger

•Jamalpur

•Suryagarha

•Lakhisarai

•Sheikhpura

•Barbigha

•Mokama

•Barh

•Masaurhi (SC)

•Paliganj

•Bikram

•Sandesh

•Barhara

•Arrah

•Agiaon (SC)

•Tarari

•Jagdishpur

•Shahpur

•Brahampur

•Buxar

•Dumraon

•Rajpur (SC)

•Ramgarh

•Mohania (SC)

•Bhabua

•Chainpur

•Chenari (SC)

•Sasaram

•Kargahar

•Warsaliganj

•Sikandra (SC)

•Jamui

•Jhajha

•Chakai

