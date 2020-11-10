e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 10, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
bihar election 2020
Home / Bihar Election / Bihar Election 2020: Result updates for Danapur, Maner, Phulwari, Masaurhi, Paliganj, Bikram

Bihar Election 2020: Result updates for Danapur, Maner, Phulwari, Masaurhi, Paliganj, Bikram

Bihar Assembly Election 2020 results: Get round-wise updates on vote counting, latest trends, trailing, leading candidates for Danapur, Maner, Phulwari, Masaurhi, Paliganj and Bikram seats under  Pataliputra Lok Sabha constituency.

bihar-election Updated: Nov 10, 2020, 08:34 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by: Harshit Sabarwal
hindustantimes.com| Edited by: Harshit Sabarwal
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
This year’s elections saw relatively fewer Maoist-related violence during polling.
This year’s elections saw relatively fewer Maoist-related violence during polling. (Parwaz Khan/HT file photo)
         

The Pataliputra Lok Sabha constituency located in the Patna district of Bihar has six Vidhan Sabha constituencies - Danapur, Maner, Phulwari, Masaurhi, Paliganj and Bikram - which saw voting in the first and second phases of the assembly election on October 28 and November 3 respectively. Pataliputra has been a bastion of the BJP since the 2014 general election.

Here is a look at the performance of all the parties in these six seats in Bihar Assembly Election 2020:

Danapur assembly election 2020 result updates:

Maner assembly election 2020 result updates:

Phulwari assembly election 2020 result updates:

Masaurhi assembly election 2020 result updates:

Paliganj assembly election 2020 result updates:

Bikram assembly election 2020 result updates:

The 243-Bihar assembly went to polls in three phases, starting on October 28 with 71 constituencies, 94 on November 3 and 78 seats on November 7.

Click here for complete coverage of the Bihar Assembly Election 2020

Parties in the battlefield, either alone or with an alliance have to secure a majority of 122 seats in order to win this election.

This year’s elections saw relatively fewer Maoist-related violence during polling. Security personnel in all the three phases were placed on high alert across all districts where polling was taking place.

tags
top news
Bihar Results 2020: Tejashwi Yadav leads in Raghopur, early trends show
Bihar Results 2020: Tejashwi Yadav leads in Raghopur, early trends show
Bihar Results Live: Bihar, be ‘tejashwi’, tweets Tej Pratap
Bihar Results Live: Bihar, be ‘tejashwi’, tweets Tej Pratap
Union health minister reviews Covid-19 situation in 9 high disease burden states
Union health minister reviews Covid-19 situation in 9 high disease burden states
What to look for in the Bihar poll results today
What to look for in the Bihar poll results today
By-poll results: BJP leads in Telangana’s Dubbak, Cong in Punjab’s Baroda
By-poll results: BJP leads in Telangana’s Dubbak, Cong in Punjab’s Baroda
Supernovas’ Radha picks first-ever fifer in Women’s T20 Challenge
Supernovas’ Radha picks first-ever fifer in Women’s T20 Challenge
Grand Alliance poll campaign may have turned election, says survey
Grand Alliance poll campaign may have turned election, says survey
‘RCB let him go and see what he’s doing for DC this year’ - Brian Lara
‘RCB let him go and see what he’s doing for DC this year’ - Brian Lara
trending topics
Bihar Results 2020 LiveHajipur Bihar Result LiveBegusarai Bihar Result 2020 LiveBy-poll Results 2020 live updatesMaharajganj Bihar Result LiveTejashwi Yadav

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In