bihar election 2020
Bihar Election 2020: Result updates for Sultanganj, Amarpur, Dhoraiya, Banka, Katoria, Belhar seats

Bihar Assembly Election 2020 results: Get round-wise updates on vote counting, latest trends, trailing, leading candidates for Sultanganj, Amarpur, Dhoraiya, Banka, Katoria and Belhar seats under Banka Lok Sabha constituency.

bihar-election Updated: Nov 10, 2020, 09:10 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Mallika Soni
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Polling officials checking the name of the voters, at a polling booth, during the 3rd phase of the Bihar Assembly election. The counting of the votes will take place today after which the results will be announced.
Polling officials checking the name of the voters, at a polling booth, during the 3rd phase of the Bihar Assembly election. The counting of the votes will take place today after which the results will be announced. (ANI)
         

The six Assembly constituencies of Sultanganj, Amarpur, Dhoraiya, Banka, Katoria and Belhar seats in Bihar are part of the Banka Lok Sabha constituency. In 2015, the six seats had following winning candidates: Subodh Roy of Janata Dal (United) (in Sultanganj), JD(U)’s Janardan Manjhi (in Amarpur), Janata Dal (United)’s Manish Kumar (in Dhoraiya), Ram Narayan Mandal of the Bharatiya Janta Party (in Banka), RJD’s Sweety Sima Hembram (in Katoria) and Giridhari Yadav of the Janata Dal (United) (in Belhar).

Sultanganj assembly election 2020 result updates:

Amarpur assembly election 2020 result updates:

Dhoraiya assembly election 2020 result updates:

Banka assembly election 2020 result updates:

Katoria assembly election 2020 result updates:

Belhar assembly election 2020 result updates:

Voting in the three-phase assembly election in Bihar concluded on November 7 as candidates from NDA, grand alliance and LJP contested for 243 assembly constituencies.

According to the exit polls, released shortly after the third and final round of polling on November 7, RJD-led grand alliance got an edge over the NDA, which is aiming to come back to power.

The exit polls are based on responses from people who pollsters speak to after they come out of a polling station. Assuming that the voters have correctly revealed their choice, pollsters predict the results much before the actual counting of votes begins.

These exit polls have been off the mark in the past, so almost all the candidates and parties are waiting for the official counting to get over to know who emerges as the winner.

