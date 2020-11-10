Bihar Election Result 2020: Counting updates for Kutumba, Aurangabad, Gurua, Imamganj, Rafiganj and Tikari seats

bihar-election

The counting of votes for the 243-member Bihar legislative election 2020 is in progress at 55 counting centres in the 38 districts of the state. Most of the exit polls have predicted victory for the Mahagathbandhan led by RJD leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, who celebrates his 31st birthday on Monday. However, will RJD-led opposition alliance or the ruling NDA prevail, is something which can be determined after only after the end of counting.

Bihar Results Live: Counting begins, Section 144 imposed around centres

The voting for the six assembly seats of Kutumba, Aurangabad, Gurua, Imamganj, Rafiganj and Tikari seats which fall under the Aurangabad Lok Sabha constituency took place on October 28.

Follow the Election Result updates given below to know the latest position of parties in the six assembly seats of Kutumba, Aurangabad, Gurua, Imamganj, Rafiganj and Tikari:

What happened in Bihar 2015 assembly elections on these seats

Kutumba

In 2015, the Kutumba (SC) assembly seat had 2,42,990 registered voters out of which 1,33,204 were male and 1,09,782 were female voters. 1.9% of votes were casted for NOTA. Indian National Congress’s Rajesh Kumar had won the election by defeating Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular)’s Santosh Kumar Suman by a margin of 10,098 votes.

Aurangabad

Aurangabad assembly constituency had 2,87,591 electors in 2015, out of which 1,55,305 were males and 1,32,277 females. The None of the Above (NOTA) option got 0.3% votes. Indian National Congress’s Anand Shankar Singh won the election upstaging Bharatiya Janta Party’s Ramadhar Singh by a margin of 18,398 votes.

Gurua

In 2015, the Gurua assembly seat had 2,59,328 registered voters out of which, 1,38,191 were male and 1,21,128 were female voters. 2.3% of votes were casted for NOTA. In the 2015 Bihar Legislative Assembly Election, it was a close contest with Bharatiya Janta Party’s Rajiv Nandan winning the election upstaging Janata Dal (United)’s Ramchandra Prasad Singh by a margin of just 6,515 votes.

Imamganj

Imamganj (SC) assembly constituency had 2,66,043 electors in 2015, out of which 1,40,079 were males and 1,25,955 females. The None of the Above (NOTA) option got 2.1% votes. In the 2015, Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular)’s Jitan Ram Manjhi won the election upstaging Janata Dal (United)’s Uday Narain Choudhary by a margin of 29,408 votes.

Rafiganj

In 2015, the Rafiganj assembly seat had 3,03,324 registered voters out of which 1,64,018 were male and 1,39,289 were female voters. 0.5% of votes were casted for NOTA. In the 2015 Bihar Legislative Assembly Election, Janata Dal (United)’s Ashok Kumar Singh won the election upstaging Lok Jan Shakti Party’s Pramod Kumar Singh by a margin of 9,525 votes from this seat.

Tikari

Tikari assembly constituency had 2,80,093 electors in 2015, out of which 1,47,333 were males and 1,32,754 females. The None of the Above (NOTA) option got 2.7% votes. In the 2015 Bihar Legislative Assembly Election, Janata Dal (United)’s Abhay Kumar Sinha won the election by upstaging Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular)’s Anil Kumar by a margin of 30,484 votes from this seat.

Voting in the three-phase Bihar assembly elections 2020 took place on October 28, November 3 and November 7. According to the official data, Bihar recorded 57.05% turnout in the assembly elections this year, a little higher than that of 2015, despite the Covid-19 outbreak. The voter turnout in the 2015 polls was 56.66%. Female voter turnout this year was 59.69%, while the male voter turnout was 54.68%.