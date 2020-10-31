e-paper
Home / Bihar Election / Bihar assembly election 2020: BJP, Nitish Kumar intensify attack on Opposition

Bihar assembly election 2020: BJP, Nitish Kumar intensify attack on Opposition

Describing the RJD rule as a tale of missed opportunity, Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar said, “Neither Lalu Prasad nor his wife Rabri Devi did anything for the empowerment of women, even after lording over the affairs of the state for 15 years.”

bihar-election Updated: Oct 31, 2020, 00:54 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Patna
Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar addressing the gathering at an election rally for of Bihar Assembly Elections in Shivhar, Bihar on Friday.
Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar addressing the gathering at an election rally for of Bihar Assembly Elections in Shivhar, Bihar on Friday. (Santosh Kumar/HT Photo)
         

The Bharatiya Janata Party and Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar on Friday intensified their attacks on the Rashtriya Janata Dal while campaigning for the second phase of state assembly elections.

While 46 BJP candidates are contesting the elections in the second phase, JD(U) has fielded 43 candidates.

Addressing election meetings at Siwan and Begusarai, BJP president JP Nadda hit out at RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav saying “your mind is locked”.

“I was just listening...Tejashwi, he said ‘its landlocked’. It’s not landlocked, your mind is locked. This is not a story of ‘landlocked’. Your mind is locked,” Nadda said, referring to Tejashwi’s persistent attack against the CM over his remark that Bihar could not be industrialised as the state is “landlocked”.

Nadda also attacked RJD supremo Lalu Prasad, underlining the party’s reputation of preferring muscle power to education under the former chief minister.

“These days even Tejashwi Yadav has started saying we will do this, we will do that. But who can trust you in an election? Those who have done something good in the past will do so in the future. In the past they (RJD) held ‘Tel Piyawan, Danda Bhanjan’ rally and in future too they will only wield lathis and do nothing else,” Nadda said. He was referring to a ‘Tel Piyawan, Danda Bhanjan’ (dipping lathis in oil and wielding them to assert power) rally held by the RJD in 2003, two years before the party was ousted from power in Bihar.” the BJP chief said.

“Do you want to light a lantern or an LED bulb? A ‘loot raj’ or a ‘kanoon raj’? Bahubal (strongmanship) or vikasbal (development)?” Nadda asked.

In his election speeches, chief minister Nitish Kumar hit out at RJD chief Lalu Prasad and his wife Rabri Devi, both former chief ministers.

Describing the RJD rule as a tale of missed opportunity, the CM said, “Neither Lalu Prasad nor his wife Rabri Devi did anything for the empowerment of women, even after lording over the affairs of the state for 15 years.”

“What can be expected of their future promises, when they did not empower half of the population while remaining in power. How can any state prosper without women’s contribution and partnership in shaping the destiny of the state,” the CM asked.

Meanwhile, Tejashwi, the CM candidate for the Grand Alliance or the ‘Mahagathbandhan’, attacked the BJP-led central government for inflation. “Inflation has made the life of common people miserable. Inflation now has become a Bhabhi (sister-in-law) for the BJP while it was daine (witch) during UPA rule,” he said at a rally in Begusarai.

