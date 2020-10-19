e-paper
Home / Bihar Election / Chirag Paswan’s LJP vision document on October 21, promises Sita temple

Chirag Paswan’s LJP vision document on October 21, promises Sita temple

Lok Janshakti Party leaders said the vision document has the stamp of PM Modi’s development vision.

bihar-election Updated: Oct 19, 2020, 21:14 IST
Arun Kumar
Arun Kumar
Hindustan Times, Patna
A party leader said the vision document has incorporated the aspirations of the youth and their yearning for a new Bihar, which would have space and resources for everyone. (Videograb)
A party leader said the vision document has incorporated the aspirations of the youth and their yearning for a new Bihar, which would have space and resources for everyone. (Videograb)
         

Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) chief Chirag Paswan will launch his party’s ‘Bihar 1st, Bihari 1st’ vision document on Wednesday.

Highlighting the rich legacy of the state, the MP from Jamui said the vision document has been developed on the basis of suggestions received from four-lakh Biharis.

“Please read it and on that basis bless the LJP candidates #Asambhav Nitish (Impossible Nitish),” he added.

Party leaders said the vision document had been completed when late Ram Vilas Paswan was alive, and has the stamp of the PM’s development vision.

The manifesto includes teachers’ demand for ‘equal pay for equal work’, which RJD leader Tejaswhi Yadav has also backed and talks of probe into the irregularities committed in the ‘Seven Resolves’ initiative of chief minister Nitish Kumar.

On the lines of Ram Temple in Ayodhya, the vision document also has a promise to develop the Sita temple in Sitamarhi district to draw tourists from far and wide and make Bihar’s sacred tourist destinations a tourism hub.

Citing the ‘Total Revolution’ under the leadership of Jai Prakash Narayan, which changed the government in the country, Chirag underlined the vision of social justice and a corruption-free India. “To realise it, Dalit Sena and LJP founder Ram Vilas Paswan sacrificed his entire life. Yet, despite the enormous contribution of so many luminaries, Bihar kept losing its sheen, which the people want to revive,” he added.

A party leader said the vision document has incorporated the aspirations of the youth and their yearning for a new Bihar, which would have space and resources for everyone.

“It talks of an affordable housing scheme, which is in line with the PM’s vision of housing for all, and industrialisation in keeping with state’s requirements and resources, viz. revival of sugar mills, maize production and agro-based industries,” said the LJP leader.

The state will vote on October 28, November 3 and 7, while the counting of votes will be on November 10.

