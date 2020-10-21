‘If Nitish Kumar wins, Bihar will lose’: Chirag Paswan’s latest salvo against JD(U) boss

bihar-election

Updated: Oct 21, 2020, 13:34 IST

Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) chief Chirag Paswan on Wednesday once again trained his guns on Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar for “failing to develop the state at the same speed as other states have developed as Prime Minister Narendra Modi has envisioned.”

“Still talking of nali-gali and water to farms after 15 years in power is not going to serve any purpose. ‘Nali-gali’ is no yardstick of development. These are basic requirements which should have happened long ago,” he said while releasing his party’s ‘Bihar 1st, Bihari 1st’ vision document in Patna.

Chirag, who has seen unrelenting in his offensive against the JD(U) boss, went on to say, “If Nitish Kumar wins, Bihar will lose.”

The LJP is contesting 137 seats this time and has fielded candidates, including BJP rebels, on all the seats being contested by Nitish Kumar’s JD(U) that has added a new twist to the Bihar assembly election.

Chirag said that in an agricultural state like Bihar, water to every farm is something that should have been the priority of the government from day one and instead of waiting for it for so long.

“There is huge anger against the chief minister, but I give credit to the BJP for sticking to their words for having once announced Nitish Kumar as the CM candidate and backing him despite knowing everything,” he added.

The LJP chief said that migration was the biggest issue in the state and it was apparent during the pandemic, but the state has no plan for checking it.

“The CM has no plans for youth. He says not everyone can get government jobs while the government has not been able to bring industries to the state on the pretext that Bihar is a landlocked state. Many states are landlocked, but they have generated employment through industrialization and have developed much faster,” he said.

He said that the vision document of the LJP was aimed at giving the state new hope and promise to the youth of a better future. “It caters to all the aspects and has been developed by experts with suggestions from over four-lakh people. My late father Ram Vilas Paswan also contributed to it through his invaluable suggestions even from the hospital bed. This is the first time I will be campaigning without him,” he added.

Chirag said that it was high time Bihar moved away from the vote banks and appeasement politics just to form government. “It is the caste-equation that becomes the guiding force in elections. Bihar CM also abets casteism by playing a divide and rule game. Bihar needs a progressive government, which could focus on health and education. It needs a government that could take the state on the path of progress reflected through smiling faces,” he said.