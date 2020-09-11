JD(U) takes exception to Lalu’s letter to Raghuvansh Prasad, terms it violation of jail manual

bihar-election

Updated: Sep 11, 2020 10:54 IST

Resignation letters and their non-acceptance have become part of instantaneous communication, thanks to social media, in the run-up to the Bihar assembly polls, which are expected to be held on schedule in October-November, despite the raging coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak.

But the ruling Janata Dal (United), or JD (U), government in the state doesn’t appreciate the growing trend, and more so, if these exchanges occur in violation of the jail manual.

Neeraj Kumar, state minister for information and public relations (IPR) department and a spokesperson for the JD (U), tweeted on Friday morning, questioning the letter from Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav to his senior colleague Raghuvansh Prasad Singh, who is said to have quit the party the previous day.

On Thursday, Singh had sent a letter to Prasad from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi, where he is undergoing treatment for Covid-19- related complications.

“As if holding durbar in the jail was not enough, now a mockery of the jail manual is being made. The manual clearly states that a prisoner cannot exchange letters for political purposes. How could the jail superintendent grant permission for it? This is a serious issue. But remember, the hands of the law are long,” the minister tweeted, tagging Prasad’s letter.

He cited section 999 of the jail manual that states no prisoner is allowed to exchange letters for political purposes. “This is a clear violation of the manual and it is surprising how permission was granted,” he added.

Letters from Prasad and Singh are doing the rounds on social media since Thursday, evoking varied responses.

A letter from Prasad has gone viral on social media. “Received a letter allegedly written by you, which is circulating in the media. I can’t believe it. At present, the entire RJD family and I pray for your speedy recovery and want to see in our midst,” he wrote, which accompanied the seal of Ranchi’s Birsa Munda Central Jail, where Prasad is lodged after being convicted in several multi-crore fodder scam cases.

Praasad’s letter further stated: “In the last four decades we have discussed and resolved political, social and even family issues. You get well soon and then we will talk. You are not going anywhere.”

The minister had raised the matter last week about Prasad’s blatant violation of the jail manual during a meeting with JD (U) leaders.

JD (U) has also been consistently attacking the Hemant Soren-led government in Jharkhand over Prasad’s indiscretions and searches were also carried out in his ward at Ranchi’s Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in the past.

However, the matter flared up after Birsa Munda Central Jail’s inspector-general (I-G) Birendra Bhushan wrote to Chhavi Raanjan, deputy commissioner, Ranchi, regarding Prasad holding political meetings in the jail regularly with impunity.

Prasad is likely to have the final say on the RJD’s ticket distribution for the upcoming Bihar polls.

.