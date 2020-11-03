e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 03, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bihar Election / Nitish Kumar will never become CM again after November 10: Chirag Paswan

Nitish Kumar will never become CM again after November 10: Chirag Paswan

The first phase of Bihar assembly elections was held on October 28 and the remaining two are scheduled to be held today and on November 7. The counting of votes will take place on November 10.

bihar-election Updated: Nov 03, 2020, 07:08 IST
Asian News International| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi
Asian News International| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi
Khagaria
Chirag Paswan said Nitish Kumar doesn’t have any roadmap.
Chirag Paswan said Nitish Kumar doesn’t have any roadmap.(HT Photo)
         

Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) President Chirag Paswan on Tuesday said that Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will never become the CM again, after November 10.

“You can get me to give you in writing that Nitish Kumar will never again be the CM after November 10. I will have no role to play, I want ‘Bihar first, Bihari first’. I want work to be done as per the vision document prepared by suggestions of four lakh Biharis,” Chirag told ANI.

“People evicted big people from power because of their arrogance. The Chief Minister does not have any roadmap,” he added.

Click here for full Bihar assembly elections 2020 coverage

Meanwhile, Mahagathbandhan’s chief ministerial candidate and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav, earlier today said that in this “tsunami of change”, the people of Bihar will vote on agenda of education, healthcare, inflation, etc.

The first phase of Bihar assembly elections was held on October 28 and the remaining two are scheduled to be held today and on November 7. The counting of votes will take place on November 10.

tags
top news
LIVE: Voting for Phase 2 of Bihar assembly election begins
LIVE: Voting for Phase 2 of Bihar assembly election begins
State of economy: Why it’s best to reserve conclusion
State of economy: Why it’s best to reserve conclusion
Six crime scenes in Vienna attack; 1 suspect killed, several injured including a cop
Six crime scenes in Vienna attack; 1 suspect killed, several injured including a cop
Bihar assembly election 2020: PM Modi to address rallies in Forbesganj, Saharsa
Bihar assembly election 2020: PM Modi to address rallies in Forbesganj, Saharsa
US election 2020: America votes amid spectre of unrest
US election 2020: America votes amid spectre of unrest
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Covid-19: What you need to know today
US Supreme Court, with Coney just in, may play key role in poll results
US Supreme Court, with Coney just in, may play key role in poll results
The China factor behind Pak’s Gilgit-Baltistan province move
The China factor behind Pak’s Gilgit-Baltistan province move
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Election 2020Tejashwi YadavIndia COVID-19 cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In