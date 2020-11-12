People gave mandate to the NDA, will form govt in Bihar: Nitish Kumar

bihar-election

Updated: Nov 12, 2020, 21:21 IST

After registering victory in the recently held Bihar Assembly election, chief minister Nitish Kumar on Thursday said that it is not decided when the swearing-in ceremony will take place. It is not decided yet when the oath ceremony will take place, whether after Diwali or Chhath

“We are analysing the results of this election. Members of all four parties will meet tomorrow,” he also said.

Kumar further asserted that “people have given the mandate to the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and it will form the government” in Bihar.

The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance returned to power by winning 125 seats in the 243-member assembly. The BJP, which has said Kumar will be the chief minister even as his party gets lesser seats, won 75 seats and the JD(U) 43.

The grand alliance, including Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), the Congress and other Left parties, secured 110 seats in total. While RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav who was also the alliance’s chief ministerial face emerged as the single-largest party securing 75 seats.

The polling in 243 assembly seats was divided into three phases. The first phase saw voting in 71 seats on October 28, the second phase in 94 seats on November 3 and the third and the final phase in 78 seats on November 7.

Despite the prevailing coronavirus (Covid-19) in the country, the voter turnout in Bihar for all three phases was high. The Election Commission of India (ECI) through its numerous Covid-19 related guidelines ensured that the electoral process is carried out smoothly.

