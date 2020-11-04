Rajnath Singh slams Congress’ ‘silence’ over Pak minister’s Pulwama boast

bihar-election

Updated: Nov 04, 2020, 20:36 IST

Defence minister Rajnath Singh, during an election rally in Muzaffarpur for the third round of Bihar polls, on Wednesday slammed the Congress for having raised “doubts” on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s abilities in the aftermath of the Pulwama attack.

Singh, who was addressing a mammoth gathering at Zila School campus ground, attacked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and questioned his ‘silence’ in the wake of a Pakistan minister’s remarks over his fellow parliamentarian’s admission of release of Wing commander Abhinandan Varthaman fearing Indian attack.

The minister also took on Tejashwi Yadav, the mahagathbandhan’s chief ministerial face, and reminded the people of the alleged “jungle raj” during Lalu Prasad, Tejashwi’s father, regime.

Shining a spotlight on the anti-Citizenship Amendment protests, Singh criticised the opposition leaders for their alleged role in such demonstrations.

“These people had left no stone unturned to divide the people of this country on the basis of caste and religion through not only their hate speeches, but also misguiding the citizens, especially from minority communities to defining the provisions of the Act in wrong manner,” he said, adding that their misdeed have come to the light in Pulwama attack and Balakot surgical strikes.

Days after the Pulwama offensive, India carried out airstrikes inside Pakistan and targeted terror camps at Balakot. The Congress had then wanted proof of the attack. “They (the Congress) had then cast doubts on Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Why are they now silent after the recent disclosure of a Pakistani minister?” Singh told without naming Fawad Chaudhury, the Pakistani minister.

Referring to the situation on the Line of Actual control, and the row on the Indo-Nepal border, the minister said India is a sovereign country and pressure from anywhere in the world would not be tolerated.

“It is a matter of our boundary, we can’t allow anybody to change it,” said Singh.

Later, deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi took out a motorcycle rally, which passed through all major thoroughfares of the town.

At Purnia, Singh compared BJP-JD-U with duo cricket stars Sachin and Sehwag said, “This pair (BJP and JD-U) has done a lot in Bihar and they will continue to develop Bihar.”