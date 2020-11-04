e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 04, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bihar Election / Rajnath Singh slams Congress’ ‘silence’ over Pak minister’s Pulwama boast

Rajnath Singh slams Congress’ ‘silence’ over Pak minister’s Pulwama boast

Shining a spotlight on the anti-Citizenship Amendment protests, Rajnath Singh criticised the opposition leaders for their alleged role in such demonstrations.

bihar-election Updated: Nov 04, 2020, 20:36 IST
Ajay Kr Pandey
Ajay Kr Pandey
Hindustan Times, Muzaffarpur
Defence minister Rajnath Singh addresses a public rally ahead of the third phase of Bihar elections at Muzaffarpur district of Bihar on Nov 4, 2020.
Defence minister Rajnath Singh addresses a public rally ahead of the third phase of Bihar elections at Muzaffarpur district of Bihar on Nov 4, 2020. (PTI)
         

Defence minister Rajnath Singh, during an election rally in Muzaffarpur for the third round of Bihar polls, on Wednesday slammed the Congress for having raised “doubts” on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s abilities in the aftermath of the Pulwama attack.

Singh, who was addressing a mammoth gathering at Zila School campus ground, attacked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and questioned his ‘silence’ in the wake of a Pakistan minister’s remarks over his fellow parliamentarian’s admission of release of Wing commander Abhinandan Varthaman fearing Indian attack.

The minister also took on Tejashwi Yadav, the mahagathbandhan’s chief ministerial face, and reminded the people of the alleged “jungle raj” during Lalu Prasad, Tejashwi’s father, regime.

Shining a spotlight on the anti-Citizenship Amendment protests, Singh criticised the opposition leaders for their alleged role in such demonstrations.

“These people had left no stone unturned to divide the people of this country on the basis of caste and religion through not only their hate speeches, but also misguiding the citizens, especially from minority communities to defining the provisions of the Act in wrong manner,” he said, adding that their misdeed have come to the light in Pulwama attack and Balakot surgical strikes.

Days after the Pulwama offensive, India carried out airstrikes inside Pakistan and targeted terror camps at Balakot. The Congress had then wanted proof of the attack. “They (the Congress) had then cast doubts on Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Why are they now silent after the recent disclosure of a Pakistani minister?” Singh told without naming Fawad Chaudhury, the Pakistani minister.

Referring to the situation on the Line of Actual control, and the row on the Indo-Nepal border, the minister said India is a sovereign country and pressure from anywhere in the world would not be tolerated.

“It is a matter of our boundary, we can’t allow anybody to change it,” said Singh.

Later, deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi took out a motorcycle rally, which passed through all major thoroughfares of the town.

At Purnia, Singh compared BJP-JD-U with duo cricket stars Sachin and Sehwag said, “This pair (BJP and JD-U) has done a lot in Bihar and they will continue to develop Bihar.”

tags
top news
India test-fires enhanced version of Pinaka, will be used to counter China
India test-fires enhanced version of Pinaka, will be used to counter China
‘Very Strange’, says Donald Trump as Republican vote share falls
‘Very Strange’, says Donald Trump as Republican vote share falls
Rajnath Singh slams Congress’ ‘silence’ over Pak minister’s Pulwama boast
Rajnath Singh slams Congress’ ‘silence’ over Pak minister’s Pulwama boast
Covid-19 vaccine likely to be available by Jan, will be affordable: Adar Poonawalla
Covid-19 vaccine likely to be available by Jan, will be affordable: Adar Poonawalla
‘Your govt added fuel to fire’: Nadda to Amarinder over Punjab protests
‘Your govt added fuel to fire’: Nadda to Amarinder over Punjab protests
Fresh FIR against Arnab Goswami for resisting cops during arrest
Fresh FIR against Arnab Goswami for resisting cops during arrest
Centre sets up committee for ‘transparent’ TRPs amid manipulation row
Centre sets up committee for ‘transparent’ TRPs amid manipulation row
Watch: Donald Trump claims election fraud, slams Joe Biden amid close race
Watch: Donald Trump claims election fraud, slams Joe Biden amid close race
trending topics
US Presidential Election 2020Bihar Election 2020 LiveCovid-19 Live UpdatesUS Election 2020IPL 2020India COVID-19 casesKangana Ranaut

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In