e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 13, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
bihar election 2020
Home / Bihar Election / ‘Shav Sena’ did kill its own colleague: Amruta Fadnavis on Sena’s Bihar poll performance

‘Shav Sena’ did kill its own colleague: Amruta Fadnavis on Sena’s Bihar poll performance

Most of the Sena candidates lost deposits in the Bihar polls, while the Congress, which fought in alliance with the RJD, too performed poorly.

bihar-election Updated: Nov 13, 2020, 07:33 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar
Press Trust of India | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar
Mumbai
Former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis along with his wife Amruta during the press meet at his residence Varsha in Mumbai in October 2019.
Former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis along with his wife Amruta during the press meet at his residence Varsha in Mumbai in October 2019. (HT File Photo )
         

Amruta Fadnavis, wife of BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis, took a jibe at the Shiv Sena on Thursday over its performance in the Bihar assembly elections, calling it “Shav Sena”.

`Shav’ means corpse in Marathi.

Tweeting a video clip of Devendra Fadnavis’ interview on Bihar polls, she said, “What is going on exactly? The Shav Sena did kill its own colleague (Congress) in Bihar.

Click here for complete Bihar assembly election coverage

“No matter where they are taking Maharashtra, but thanks for putting Bihar at right place,” she tweeted.

 

Most of the Sena candidates lost deposits in the Bihar polls, while the Congress, which fought in alliance with the RJD, too performed poorly.

The Sena and Congress are part of the ruling coalition in Maharashtra.

tags
top news
‘Eager to impress...’: Barack Obama’s book on Rahul Gandhi
‘Eager to impress...’: Barack Obama’s book on Rahul Gandhi
Kenya walked into the dragon’s trap. It holds a message for South Asia | Opinion
Kenya walked into the dragon’s trap. It holds a message for South Asia | Opinion
Delhi wakes up to ‘very poor’ quality air, likely to deteriorate later today
Delhi wakes up to ‘very poor’ quality air, likely to deteriorate later today
Twitter removes Amit Shah’s photo citing copyright violation, restored later
Twitter removes Amit Shah’s photo citing copyright violation, restored later
Poor selection, parachuting leaders spelled Cong debacle
Poor selection, parachuting leaders spelled Cong debacle
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Covid-19: What you need to know today
What does caste profile of MLAs in Bihar tell us about politics?
What does caste profile of MLAs in Bihar tell us about politics?
Covid update: Covisheild progress; virus ‘hidden’ gene; Fauci on vaccine
Covid update: Covisheild progress; virus ‘hidden’ gene; Fauci on vaccine
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesNirmala SitharamanRBICovid-19 casesDelhi Air QualityGold prices today

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In