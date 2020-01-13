Aaradhya is all smiles as she accompanies Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan for a family dinner, see pics

Updated: Jan 13, 2020 14:44 IST

Actors Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan stepped out for a quiet dinner with their daughter Aaradhya Pictures of the family together were online in no time.

While Aaradhya and Abhishek twinned in blue demins and white T-shirts, Aishwarya was in all black. Few days back, Amitabh had hosted Shah Rukh Khan and his wife including wife Gauri and daughter Suhana Khan.

Aishwarya Rai, who hasn’t seen a release since Fanney Khan, will be seen next in Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan, which is based on a Tamil classic of the same name. It chronicles the rise of Chola king Rajaraja Chola I. The film will star Tamil actor Vikram with several others like Karthi, Jayam Ravi and Amala Paul in prominent roles.

To be produced by Lyca Productions, the film will feature Aishwarya in a double role -- she may seen as Nandini, the wife of Periya Pazhuvettaraiyar, chancellor and treasurer of the Chola kingdom (a role played by Telugu actor Mohan Babu), and her speech-impaired mother, Queen Mandakini Devi.

Abhishek, meanwhile, has an interesting lineup of films -- he will be seen in Anurag Basu’s Ludo, which also stars Rajkummar Rao, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanya Malhotra and Pankaj Tripathi among others. Abhishek will also be seen in Red Chillies Entertainment’s Bob Biswas. The latter is based on a character from Kahaani, played by Bengali actor, Saswata Chatterjee. Bob Biswas will be directed by Diya Annapurna Ghosh, daughter of Sujoy Ghosh, who directed Kahaani.

Last year, there had been strong rumours that the actor-celebrity couple would star in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s biopic of poet-lyricist Saahir Ludhianvi with Abhishek essaying the role of the legendary Urdu poet and Aishwarya as the Punjabi poet Amrita Pritam. The two creative minds were said to be in love with each other. However, the reports were never confirmed.

