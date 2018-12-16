Abhishek Bachchan explains why Amitabh, Aishwarya, Shah Rukh served food to guests at Isha Ambani’s wedding

Isha Ambani’s wedding to Anand Piramal was a lavish affair by all standards. Business tycoon Mukesh Ambani hosted a two-day extravaganza in Udaipur for the wedding of his daughter, which was attended by the biggest names of Bollywood.

On the day of her wedding, several videos from inside venue went viral. A few showed the guests enjoying food in silver utensils, served by Bollywood stars including Amitabh Bachchan, his son Abhishek Bachchan, daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai and actors Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan. Several fans wondered why their favourite actors were serving food at the wedding and Abhishek has finally offered an explanation.

It is a tradition called "sajjan ghot". The brides family feeds the grooms family. — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) December 16, 2018

Abhishek took to Twitter to say that it was all a part of a ritual. “It is a tradition called ‘sajjan ghot’. The brides family feeds the grooms family,” he wrote on Twitter, replying to a follower’s question. More tweets on the thread by Twitter users offered more explanation. “’Sajan Goth’ is a Hindu wedding ritual where the groom side is seated in an arrangement and the bride’s side make sure that they eat well. Or rather, that they Over-eat well. The bride’s side is to make sure that they are served everything on the menu,” a tweet read.

Abhishek and his entire family attended Isha’s wedding on December 12. His mother Jaya Bachchan, sister Shweta Nanda, niece Navya Naveli Nanda and daughter Aaradhya also attended the wedding.

Abhishek Bachchan with wife Aishwarya Rai and daughter Aaradhya and his parents Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan with his sister Shweta Nanda and niece Navya.

Abhishek is now all set to play the lead role in the season two of Amazon Prime Video’s Original series Breathe. Abhishek said streaming services are currently the most “buzzing medium” and he was excited to be a part of it. “In ‘Breathe’, one of the things that attracted me the most to the story was the details and nuances that were built into the character I play. This is possible in the streami ng medium since the time to engage with the audience is nearly four times that of a conventional feature film,” Abhishek told PTI.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Dec 16, 2018 14:21 IST