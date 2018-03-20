Alia Bhatt injured on Brahmastra sets in Bulgaria, may return to Mumbai

Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt fell on the sets of Brahmastra and hurt her right arm and shoulder, a DNA report claimed Tuesday morning. Alia is in Bulgaria where she is shooting for Ayan Mukerji’s film opposite Ranbir Kapoor. She has reportedly been advised bed rest and may not be able to work for 15 days.

The tabloid quoted a source as saying, “The team was shooting for a scene when Alia fell and hurt herself. She has injured her right shoulder and arm. There’s a clot on her arm, so she has been advised bed rest. She is in a lot of pain. Her right arm is bandaged and held up in a sling, so she can’t exert it or her shoulder for the next 15 days.”

Alia and the entire crew of Brahmastra was initially scheduled to complete shooting in Bulgaria and return to India by the end of March but Alia’s injury may cause a change in the plan, the report further said. It is yet to be decided whether or not Alia will leave for Mumbai immediately, it added.

Hindustan Times could not independently verify the report.

Brahmastra is the first film from the upcoming fantasy adventure trilogy by Ayan Mukerji. It also stars Amitabh Bachchan. Brahmastra will bring Amitabh, Ranbir and Alia together first the time and will release on Independence Day, August 15, 2019.

