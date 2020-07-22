e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Alia Bhatt, sister Shaheen enjoy ‘pink sunset and a cool breeze’. See pic

Alia Bhatt, sister Shaheen enjoy ‘pink sunset and a cool breeze’. See pic

Alia Bhatt shared a new picture with her sister Shaheen. Clearly the sisters having a good time in each other’s company, despite the pandemic.

bollywood Updated: Jul 22, 2020 14:24 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Alia Bhatt shared a new pic with sister Shaheen.
Alia Bhatt shared a new pic with sister Shaheen.
         

Actor Alia Bhatt shared a new picture with her sister Shaheen on Wednesday. The sisters duo seem to be enjoying the sunset.

Sharing it, Alia wrote: “Pink sunset and a cool breeze. thoroughly enjoyed by two sweet peas.” Alia is incredibly close to her sister and often shares pictures with her. Some time back, while introducing their new pet, Alia had written: “This girl duo just became a girl trio. Meet our new baby Juniper. Her skills include biting, selfie-taking and being generally adorable.”

 

Promoting her sister’s book last year, Alia had written: “Here comes the sun. No better feeling than talking about your sisters first book! @shaheenb you are brilliant and I love you! Thank you @barkha.dutt for the platform! This will truly be a memory for lifeeeee!!!”

Alia has always been supportive of her sister. Stressing on the need of family and friends to support those suffering from mental illness, Alia had written last year: “I am so so proud of you @shaheenb And of @herecomesthesunofficial You have taken something so personal and made it a symbol of strength and empathy. No one needs to be alone as they struggle with mental health, battling their own fears and anxiety. Sometimes all you need to know that you’re not alone!!! I’m here a 100%.. to start the conversation, to raise awareness and to join you on this journey, EVERY step of the way @herecomesthesunofficial #WorldMentalHealthDay.”

Also read: Swara Bhasker writes ‘happy memories’ in reaction to tweet saying Kangana Ranaut abused her on Tanu Weds Manu set

Alia, meanwhile, remains a busy star. Before the lockdown came into place, through much of 2019, Alia had been busy shooting for two films - her father Mahesh Bhatt’s directorial comeback Sadak 2 and Ayan Mukherji’s Brahmastra. She had shared number of pictures from Sadak 2’s shoot in Ooty. Ayan’s film Brahmastra was shot in Mumbai, Varanasi and Manali. Alia has other interesting films in her kitty including SS Rajamouli’s RRR, Karan Johar’s Takht and Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi.

