Amitabh Bachchan is missing Sunday darshan at residence, says missing ‘ecstatic wild faces, mobiles recording the moment’

Updated: Apr 20, 2020 13:58 IST

Amitabh Bachchan who has for years met his fans or “extended family” as he calls them, outside his home in Mumbai, has penned a heartfelt note about discontinuing the ritual amid lockdown due to coronavirus outbreak. The actor took to his blog late Sunday night to share his feelings about how weekends have changed amid lockdown as there are no “ecstatic wild faces and mobiles recording the moment.”

He wrote, “The Sunday does not mean the same as before .. waiting for the time to arrive .. the security in place .. that familiar sound of the step board being dragged into position .. that familiar scream of the well wishers at the gate as each domestic entrant enters and leaves premises .. of the knowing that ‘he’ comes .. and then IT ..”

Sharing the minute details of his weekly rendezvous with his fans, he further wrote, “.. ecstatic wild faces and mobiles recording the moment .. those smiling hands and the designated positioning of the ef that shall eventually find space inside the home .. moments of connect with the familiar and the informed Ef .. the ones on the buildings ahead .. precariously positioned at vantage points .. the cheer and laments , the letters of recommendations , the out of the country guests .. numerous gift s and handicrafts from the near that have come within .. photographs .. return wave at the opposite balcony as you walk in the front door .. and its done .. a while more and the pages for the autograph, pictures writings etc., all done with the care with which they have remained so sincere and long, arrives .. their personal equation with the maestro in tact they leave after this minuscule formality .. the heart of the Ef be of subtle grace .. and that done they leave as do I inside the secure home .. and the gifts that arrive kept away to be stored and valued ..”

T 3470 - To all Ef and well wishers an earnest request !PLEASE DO NOT COME TO JALSA GATE TODAY .. SUNDAY MEET am not going to come !

Take PRECAUTIONS .. be safe

Sunday का दर्शन Jalsa पे cancel है , कृपया कोई वहाँ जमा ना हों आज श्याम को ।

सुरक्षित रहें🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/USm4kZBEYo — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 15, 2020

Amitabh Bachchan has cancelled the ritual of the “Sunday meet” due to the outbreak of coronavirus. He had announced on the third Sunday of March that he will not be appearing at the gates of his house and had asked his fans to not pay him a visit. He tweeted on March 15, “To all Ef and well wishers an earnest request! PLEASE DO NOT COME TO JALSA GATE TODAY .. SUNDAY MEET am not going to come! Take PRECAUTIONS .. be safe Sunday ka darshan Jalsa pe cancel hai, Kripya koi wahan jama na ho aaj shaam ko! Surakshit rahein.”

Meanwhile, his wife and actor Jaya Bachchan is stationed in Delhi as she couldn’t travel back to Mumbai after attending the Parliament session ahead of the lockdown.

Amitabh will next be seen in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt as the lead couple. He also has Jhund, Gulabo Sitabo and Chehere in his kitty.

