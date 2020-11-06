Anushka Sharma showers Virat Kohli with love and kisses on his birthday. See pics

bollywood

Updated: Nov 06, 2020, 07:54 IST

Actor Anushka Sharma shared a couple of cute and romantic pictures with cricketer husband Virat Kohli late on Thursday in celebration of his birthday. The couple is away in Dubai as Virat is currently busy with IPL 2020. Anushka is pregnant with her first child with the Indian skipper.

Sharing the pictures, Anushka simply added a heart emoji. In one of the pictures, Anushka and Virat were seen hugging each other, while in the second picture, Anushka was seen planting a kiss on Virat’s cheek as he smiled at the camera. A number of Bollywood stars dropped emojis on the post including actor Priyanka Chopra, filmmaker Tahira Kashyap and actor Mouni Roy.

Anushka, who announced her pregnancy in mid-August this year, has been sharing pictures from the desert nation, where she has been staying with her husband. Sharing one, she had written: “Nothing is more real & humbling than experiencing creation of life in you . When this is not in your control then really what is ?” The picture showed the mother-to-be cradling her belly.

On the occasion of World Gratitude Day on September 21, she had written: “Acknowledging the good that you already have in your life is the foundation for all abundance” - Eckhart Tolle Gratitude to all those who showed me kindness and made me believe in goodness in this world , opening my heart enough to practice the same with the hope to pay it forward Because ... “ After all , we are all just walking each other home” - Ram Dass.”

Anushka has been regularly spotted in the stadium, every time Virat’s IPL team - Royal Challengers Bangalore - played a match. A while back, veteran cricketer Sunil Gavaskar had mocked the couple, when he had joked that Virat’s skill had been sub standard as he had been busy playing with his wife during the lockdown period. Sunil’s comment was with regard to a viral video which showed the couple playing a casual game of cricket on the terrace of their home.

Also read: Tahira Kashyap feels Ayushmann Khurrana and Radhika Apte’s lovemaking scene in Andhadhun ‘could have been longer’

The comment did not go down well with Anushka, who had been similarly targeted by every time Virat’s form suffered during their dating days as well. Reacting to Sunil’s words Anushka wrote on Instagram: “That, Mr Gavaskar, your message is distasteful is a fact but I would love for you to explain why you thought of making such a sweeping statement on a wife accusing her for her husband’s game? I’m sure over the years you have respected the private lives of every cricketer while commentating on the game. Don’t you thing you should have equal amount of respect for me and us?”

Follow @htshowbiz on Twitter