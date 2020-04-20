Arjun Kapoor shares throwback photo with Will Smith, jokes he was a ‘fine physical specimen’ back then

bollywood

Actor Arjun Kapoor dug into his archives to treat his Insta-fam to a rare throwback picture of himself with actor-rapper Will Smith. The photo also features Arjun’s childhood friend and fashion designer Kunal Rawal.

The picture was taken years ago, before Arjun lost weight and entered Bollywood. He joked that he was a “fine physical specimen” back then, and his striped shirt did not do justice to his looks.

“Just hanging out with my boys. The fresh prince @willsmith himself looking spiffy as ever back in the day when he visited what seems like eons back & @kunalrawaldstress in a rare image wearing a tie… Side note - the vertical strips really didn’t do justice to the fine physical specimen that I was,” his caption read.

“HAHAHA LOVE THE CAPTION,” one Instagram user commented. “Your expression is a MOOD @arjunkapoor,” another wrote. Several others also dropped heart and fire emojis on the post.

Last week, another throwback picture of Arjun surfaced online. The picture, taken during his uncle and actor Anil Kapoor’s 38th birthday celebrations, also featured his mother Mona Shourie as well as his father and producer Boney Kapoor. Lyricist Javed Akhtar and his actor wife Shabana Azmi were also in the frame.

Recently, Arjun went on a virtual date with five lucky winners to raise funds to feed the families of daily wage workers, whose livelihoods have been affected by the lockdown. He raised a sum of Rs 5 lakh, to feed the families of 300 workers for a month.

“Coronavirus has thrown us all into unchartered territory. I’m grateful to all my fans that my 30-minute virtual date with five lucky winners for Anshula’s Fankind has raised enough funds to feed many families. Along with the funds raised during the chat, I have also extended some additional support to Give India and this collective fund will support the families of these daily wage earners for a month,” he said in a statement.

