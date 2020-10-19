Arjun Rampal’s girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades makes Instagram account private after brother’s arrest in drugs case

bollywood

Gabriella Demetriades, the girlfriend of actor Arjun Rampal, has made her Instagram account private after her brother Agisilaos Demetriades was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Sunday. However, Arjun’s account is still public

Agisilaos was allegedly in touch with drug peddlers who supplied drugs to Rhea Chakraborty’s brother Showik and others arrested in the Sushant Singh Rajput case. He has been remanded in NCB custody for three days.

The NCB arrested Agisilaos at a resort in Lonavala, where he was staying with his fiancé. An officer said that 0.8 gram black colour sticky substance purported to be charas was recovered from him. Alprazolam tablets were also found in a search at his residence in Khar.

Agisilaos’ call records allegedly showed that he was in contact with people arrested in the Sushant Singh Rajput case. “Demetriades was dealing in a variety of drugs. Electronic evidence showed that he was in touch with Dipesh Sawant and Samuel Miranda, who are linked with accused Rhea and Showik Chakraborty,” an NCB officer told Hindustan Times.

Sushant died on June 14. An Enforcement Directorate (ED) investigation into the money laundering angle in the case revealed a drugs angle. The NCB joined the probe and has widened its investigation to uncover a potential drug racket in Bollywood.

Last month, the NCB questioned top actors including Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan and Rakul Preet Singh. Their phones have been seized for further investigation and analysis.

Meanwhile, a video from filmmaker Karan Johar’s house party last year is being scrutinised all over again. Politician Manjinder Singh Sirsa renewed his claims that it was a ‘drug party’ and filed a complaint with the NCB earlier this month.

Karan has denied consumption of drugs at his party and said in a statement that he already clarified last year. “In view of the current malicious campaign, I am reiterating that the allegations are completely baseless and false, No narcotics substance was consumed in the party. I would like to unequivocally once again state that I do not consume narcotics and I do not promote or encourage consumption of any such substance,” he added.

