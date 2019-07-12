As Devdas completes 17 years, 10 iconic dialogues from Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai’s film

Such is the enduring charm of tragic story of Devdas, written by Bengali novelist Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay in 1917, that it continues to have a connect with fans. The novel has been made several times in film industries across India, with Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s 2002 drama still fresh in memory. Starring Shah Rukh Khan as Devdas Mukherjee, the film shows how his life goes into a downward spiral after his family forbids him from marrying his childhood love, Paro (Aishwarya Rai Bachchan). Devdas sinks into an abyss of depression and takes to alcohol. In time, he meets a golden-hearted prostitute Chadramukhi (Madhuri Dixit), who loves him but he is unable to love her back. Bhansali’s film is also popular to this day, thanks to its elaborate sets, rich decor, lavish costumes and haunting music.

Madhuri Dixit played the second lead in Devdas but walked away with much praise.

A testament of its enduring legacy is the love of its fans. Twitter is full of nostalgia for the film. One user wrote: “First movie I watched with my girlfriend #Devdas”, another wrote: “#Devdas wasn’t only a Film but was an Experience, Celebration, Amalgamation of Bravura Performances”.

Another person on Twitter wrote: “My favourite Jodi and also my favourites #SRK and #AishwaryaRai The film was a commercial success in India and Abroad, becoming HGOTY And also Times Magazine have mentioned #Devdas has one of top 10 greatest movies of millennium #17YearsOfIconicDevdas @iamsrk #ShahRukhKhan.” Many others shared their favourite scenes from the film.

As Devdas completes 17 years, here’s a look at some of famous dialogues:

Shah Rukh Khan: Kaun kambakht bardaasht karne ko peeta hai, hum toh peete hai ki yahan par baith sake, tumhe dekh sake, tumhe bardaasht kar sake.

Shah Rukh Khan: Babuji ne kaha gaon chhod do, sab ne kaha Paro ko chhod do, Paro ne kaha sharab chhod do, aaj tumne keh diya haweli chhod do, ek din aayega jab woh kahega, duniya hi chhod do.

Devdas is remembered for its music, sets and clothes.

Madhuri Dixit: Har dukh aane waale sukh ki chitthi hoti hai… aur har nuksaan hone waale fayde ka ishara

Shah Rukh Khan: Pyar ka karobaar toh bahut baar kiya hai, magar pyar sirf ek baar.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan: Yun nazar ki baat ki aur dil chura gaye… hum toh samjhe they but, aap toh dhadkan suna gaye.

Shah Rukh Khan: Aurat maa hoti hai, behen hoti hai, patni hoti hai, dost hoti hai… aur jab woh kuch nahi hoti, toh tawaif hoti hai

Aishwarya Rai in a scene from Devdas.

Shah Rukh Khan: Ek baat hoti thi tab tum bahut yaad aati thi ... (kab) ... jab jab main saans leta tha tab tab

Shah Rukh Khan: Apne hisse ki zindagi toh hum jee chuke Chunni babu, ab toh bus dhadkano ka lihaaz karte hai… kya kahen yeh duniya waalo ko joh, aakhri saans par bhi aitraaz karte hai.

Jackie Shroff: Jahan ‘kh’ se khush hokar jeena chahiye wahan ‘kh’ se itne khamosh baithe ho, arre ‘kh’ se itne khoye khoye ho, ki pata hi nahi chalta ki aap ghar pe ho

Shah Rukh Khan: Kitni aasani se ginvah diya ki tumhe har pal meri yaad aati thi ... lekin yeh nahi socha ki un palon mein beetta toh main hi tha ... diya tum jalati thi ... par jalta toh main hi tha.

