Asha Bhosle, Madhuri Dixit cut a cake on Lata Mangeshkar’s birthday in her absence. Watch

Lata Mangeshkar celebrated her 89th birthday on September 28 and at the launch of a new store in Mumbai, two icons of Hindi films, Asha Bhosle and Madhuri Dixit cut a cake to celebrate, even though the iconic singer wasn’t there.

Pictures of Asha and Madhuri cutting the chocolate and cream cake were shared online.

While Madhuri looked lovely in a dull green embroidered dress, Asha was in her trademark off white and pink border silk saree.

In a video from the same function which has also been shared online, a person off camera can be heard asking Asha what she would like to say on Lata’s birthday. To this, Asha replied: “Main iss waqt itta hi bol payungi ki main toh pichaasi ki hoon, aur mujhe Bhagwan ne jitney saal diye hain, woh usko lag jaye (I would like wish her a long life).” Madhuri too wished the legendary singer a happy birthday.

Speaking at the occasion, Asha said it was a positive step if women were coming out and talking about their issues and fighting against injustice. When asked about women standing up against injustice, Mid Day quoted her as saying: “It’s a positive step and women should express their issues and should fight for their justice otherwise people who are exploiting women will get an encouragement so it’s really good that women are coming out in the open to talk about issues.”

While Lata celebrated her birthday on Friday, Asha turned 85 earlier this month on September 8.

