Ashutosh Rana, Renuka Shahane celebrate 19 years of marriage with wedding pic, notes of love: ‘I am forever yours’

Updated: May 25, 2020 16:57 IST

Actors Renuka Shahane and Ashutosh Rana are celebrating their 19th wedding anniversary. On Monday, they took to Twitter to share lovely messages for each other.

Renuka shared a picture of them from their wedding in 2001.The couple are seen dressing in their wedding robes, flashing bright smiles to the camera. “You and I....what a beautiful world....19 years ago today......love eternal @ranaashutosh10," she wrote in her tweet.

Retweeting her post, Ashutosh wrote a lovely few lines for her in Hindi. “You are my love requests, you are the meaning of life. You are my highest consciousness, and you are the extension of it. Forever yours, thank you from my heart,” he wrote.

Urmila Matondkar, Varun Grover and other commented on their post. “Awww happy anniversary,” wrote Urmila. “Many many congratulations,” wrote Mohd. Zeeshan Ayub. A fan joked, “HATS OFF to ur guts mam. He is a very nice human being but anyone else would rethink after his dangerous looks in films hahah.”

The couple first met for Hansal Mehta’s movie Jayati, which did not ultimately take off. “The film never released but at least we met. And, once we were introduced we were attracted to each other as we both have similar interests,” Renuka had told Mumbai Mirror in 2018.

“Our worlds are poles apart. He is from a rural region in Madhya Pradesh and I am born and raised in Mumbai. There are a lot of differences. He comes from a joint family; I am from a nuclear family. He comes from a very patriarchal family, but the respect all the women in my married family and I have received is immense,”she had said.

