Ayushmann Khurrana: ‘Disturbing to see videos and reports about people still not complying with lockdown’

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana asked all to comply with the rules of a complete lockdown, adding it was not the time to be irresponsible.

bollywood Updated: Mar 28, 2020 17:58 IST
Indo Asian News Service, Mumbai
Ayushmann Khurrana asked all to abide by the rules of lockdown.
Ayushmann Khurrana asked all to abide by the rules of lockdown.
         

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana was shocked to read and see videos of some people not adhering to the lockdown and has urged everyone to stay at home due to the outbreak of Covid-19.

“It is quite disturbing to see videos and reports about people still not fully complying with the all India lockdown! The cases of coronavirus are on the rise in India and as conscious citizens of the nation we should be extremely responsible and should take care of each other to fight Covid-19,” Ayushmann said.

Ayushmann stressed that this is not “the time to be irresponsible”.

“Because such actions will put the lives of many in danger. It is my earnest request to all my fellow Indians to please stay at home till the lockdown and take care of themselves and their loved ones. We shouldn’t be rash in our behaviour because it will put our lives and the lives of countless many in peril. I urge us to stand united and ensure we protect India and Indians,” he added.

Also read: Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan were asked why they lived with parents. Here are their fierce replies

On the acting front, Ayushmann, who is touted as one of the game changers in Hindi cinema, will next be seen in Gulabo Sitabo alongside megastar Amitabh Bachchan.

