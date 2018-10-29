Baazaar actor Rohan Mehra compares himself to late father Vinod Mehra. See pic

Rohan Mehra recently made his Bollywood debut, as the second male lead in the drama film, Baazaar. The film had Saif Ali Khan in the lead role of a stockbroker, besides Radhika Apte and Chitrangada Singh. But it was only recently that people came to know that Rohan isn’t an outsider, but star kid in his own right. He is the son of the late Bollywood actor Vinod Mehra.

Rohan on Monday shared a collage of their pictures, a day ahead of his father’s death anniversary. He wrote along with the picture, “What a weekend it’s been. #Baazaar released and with it, years of hard work and struggle came to fruition. I can’t be more grateful to all of you for the incredible reaction the film has received and to the makers for giving me this once in a lifetime opportunity. Tomorrow officially marks my fathers 28th death anniversary. The truth is that we never had the chance to be in the same photo. I do know however, that if he were here today, he would be wearing the biggest smile one could imagine. I am because you were. Sorry, I am because you ARE. Your legacy is carried forward not only by me, but by the thousands you have touched. Hearing stories from people about how you lived your life, has taught me how to live my own. Trust me I strive to be more like you in every way, every single day. Thank you. #RIP#VinodMehra #DontWeLookSimilarHere.”

Vinod Mehra died of a heart attack at the age of 45, two years after his wedding. Rohan is his only son with third wife, Kiran, with whom he also has daughter Soniya. Vinod starred in several films such as Amar Prem, Arjun Pandit, Nagin, Sabse Bada Rupaiya, The Burning Train, Naukar Biwi Ka and Patthar Ke Phool.

While his sister was seen films like Victoria No. 203 and Ragini MMS 2, Rohan Mehra has received a positive response for his performance in Baazaar.

