Badhaai Ho song Morni Banke: Guru Randhawa, Neha Kakkar bring back a groovy dance number

The second song from Ayushmann Khurrana’s upcoming comedy Badhaai Ho is out. Morni Banke is the perfect dance number you were looking for your cousin’s wedding this season.

The song is a re-imagining of Panjabi MC’s hit 2010 song, Morni. The new version is sung by fan favourites Guru Randhawa and Neha Kakkar.The music video features the film’s entire cast including Sanya Malhotra, Neena Gupta, Sheeba Chaddha, Gajraj Rao and more.

It shows the engagement ceremony of Ayushmann and Sanya’s characters except she is playing hard to get. He runs after her with the ring but she won’t agree until they dance together to a Punjabi song. So be it.

Morni Banke is the second song from the film after Badhaiyaan Tenu. It showed Ayushmann getting embarrassed by the sex lives of his parents.

The trailer of the film promised a fun ride with some rib-tickling comedy after the big news about the pregnancy of Ayushmann’s mother, played by actor Neena. Dangal star Sanya will play the Vicky Donor actor’s love interest in the film. The comedy, which is helmed by Tevar director Amit Sharma, is slated to release on October 19.

First Published: Sep 26, 2018 18:00 IST