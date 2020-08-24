Bidita Bag: Fake auditions happen in Bollywood to show everyone’s getting a chance, but established actors or insiders have already been finalised

bollywood

Updated: Aug 24, 2020 23:13 IST

It took Bidita Bag almost a decade to carve a niche for herself in Bollywood. While the struggle is still on, the actor is happy that at least people now know her by face. Calling herself “a victim”, she agrees nepotism exists and people from film background are favoured.

“I faced many rejections in these 12 years. I had the option to be depressed or evolve as a stronger human being and find a way out of it. I chose the latter,” she says, adding, when her Bollywood debut film, From Sydney with Love (2012) failed, things went downhill.

“We didn’t get many cinema halls. The producer went into depression. We all went into a negative zone. Somehow when I stood up, I had to face biases. Many fake auditions happen just to create buzz that everyone is given opportunity. In reality, established actors or insiders have already been finalised,” adds the actor.

She is, however, not happy with the way the discussions have been happening around nepotism after Sushant Singh Rajput’s death.

“Everyone’s talking about it does make a difference. But then it’s turning negative every day. The way people are abusing and threatening star kids as if they’re responsible for everything happened to Sushant. He was an established star. There can be something else too, let the investigation get over. If some people are born privileged, that’s not their fault. Now this whole Sushant thing has sadly turned political, too,” she opines.

Having said that, Bag shares that she’d like to work with filmmakers such as Karan Johar or Aditya Chopra, but never got the opportunity.

“But that doesn’t mean I’ll blame them for everything. I also think my choice of films are different from what they usually make,” says the actor, who recently congratulated her Babumoshai Bandookbaaz (2017) actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui for his next.

Talking about Siddiqui, whose personal life was in news for his divorce with estranged wife levelling several charges against him and his family, Bag says, “That’s his personal life. All I can say is that I had a wonderful working relationship with him. He has been a supportive co-star. I never felt any discomfort working with him. I feel bad that he’s going through a difficult time,” she ends.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

Author tweets @Shreya_MJ