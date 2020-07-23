e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Deepika Padukone demands as explanation as Ranveer Singh declares love for his sofa

Deepika Padukone demands as explanation as Ranveer Singh declares love for his sofa

Actor Ranveer Singh shared a picture of himself by the beachside that had people demanding answers as much those admiring the Bollywood actor.

bollywood Updated: Jul 23, 2020 10:25 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Ranveer Singh will be seen next in 83.
Ranveer Singh will be seen next in 83.
         

Actor Ranveer Singh, who has stayed home through the pandemic-related lockdown, has shared a ‘take me back to the beach’ throwback photo while professing his love for his sofa. Sharing the picture and expressing a desire to be out at a scenic beach location once again, he wrote: “I love my sofa...par ek ‘take-me-back-I-miss-bein-outdoors’ selfie toh banta hai na.”

Among those who commented on the post was wife Deepika, who wrote: “Explain.”

 

His industry colleagues reacted on the post. Ranveer’s Gully Boy co-star Alia Bhatt wrote: “Best.” While Kriti Sanon’s younger sister, Nupur (who appeared in a music video with Akshay Kumar) dropped appreciative emojis, Fukrey star Varun Sharma said: “Paaajiii.”

A fan teased him and said: “I’ll fly to Greece soon hehe. Is it allowed to travel from India right now?” Another fan complained: “No you can’t post outdoor selfie while we all r locked inside.”

On the work front, Ranveer will be seen in his ambitious film, 83, which is based on India’s cricket World Cup win in the year 1983. The film will not be going the OTT way and will release in theatres around Christmas.

PVR Cinemas had earlier tweeted to inform audience: “Exciting times ahead.. Gearing up to release Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi on Diwali and Kabir Khan’s 83 on Christmas this 2020!”

Also read: None of the Indian Matchmaking couples stayed together: From Aparna to Vyasar, Sima couldn’t find partners for any of them

A picture of Ranveer visiting his hair stylist Darshan Yawelekar, had emerged online. It immediately led to speculation that the actor is preparing for the look test for his next film with Zoya Akhtar. It will star Katrina Kaif as the other lead.

Ranveer also has Karan Johar’s ambitious historical Takht, which will see him share screen space with a bevy of big names including Alia, Vicky Kaushal, Kareena Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar and Anil Kapoor.

