Deepika Padukone on filming Chhapaak song Nok Jhok: ‘Meghna Gulzar and I giggled like 13-year-olds’

Updated: Dec 20, 2019 17:40 IST

Deepika Padukone, who plays an acid-attack survivor Malti in her upcoming film Chhapaak, has said that the just-released song Nok Jhok was her favourite part of the film. The makers have released a behind-the-scenes video of the song which shows her and co-star Vikrant Massey filming the song.

In the video, Deepika said, “If I may be very honest, this is my most favourite part of the movie because it was so unexpected. This is path-breaking in so many ways, especially in cinema where attraction has always been physical.”

Vikrant plays Malti’s boyfriend Amol in the film. Talking about their equation at work, Deepika said, “Chemistry between two people can’t be created. You either have it or you don’t. I am so fortunate that Vikrant and I have it. The minute we came together for this film, I could tell that it was special.”

Deepika also revealed how she and director Meghna Gulzar “giggled like 13-year-olds” while discussing romantic scenes with Vikrant. Talking about the song, Meghna said, “It’s most unexpected how this love story track kind of blossomed out of this supposedly dark film on acid violence” and added, “Love like that should exist more often.”

Deepika had shared the song on Twitter on Wednesday with the caption, “Bigdi hui baat ko banata hai,aur ruthe hue ko manata hai pyaar...Here’s Malti & Amol’s #NokJhok.” Crooned by Siddharth Mahadevan, the song is composed by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy and penned by Gulzar.

The movie is based on acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal, who was attacked allegedly by a 32-year-old man at the age of 15 in 2005. Deepika had burst into tears at the trailer release and confessed that Chhapaak is the most special film of her career. “Usually, we need to sit through the narration process and decide whether you want to do a film or not, it’s not often when you come across a story where instantly within the first few minutes of meeting a director that this is what you want to commit your life to... and Chhapaak has been such thing,” she said at the trailer launch.

