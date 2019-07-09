Deepika Padukone’s Cannes, Met Gala looks inspire pride parade in Vadodara, she says ‘they look absolutely stunning’. See pic

Actor Deepika Padukone has been supporting the LGBTQ community through the ongoing pride month. If on the occasion of husband Ranveer Singh’s birthday, they cut a pride-inspired multi-coloured cake, Deepika has shared another picture from members of the community, wearing clothes inspired by her looks at a pride parade in Vadodara.

The picture, which she had shared, shows a message from Deepika. It read: “It was heartening to see them wear their vision of my Cannes and MET Gala outfits for the pride parade march in Vadodara. I came across some pictures of them and they looked absolutely stunning.”

At Met Gala, earlier this year, Deepika turned up in a Zac Posen pink gown. It was her take on the camp theme, opting for an exaggerated Camp Barbie look. For Cannes too, she opted for a lime green Giambattista Valli gown with a train.

On July 8, two days after Ranveer’s birthday, Deepika shared a multi-coloured cake from his birthday celebrations. Sharing it, she wrote: “Sometimes,you can have your cake & eat it too!!! #BirthdayBoysBirthdayCake” tagging pride month emojis. She got a lot of appreciative comments for her inclusive message.

Deepika completed shooting for her next film, Chhapaak with director Meghna Gulzar, which is also her maiden production and later flew to London to join Ranveer, who has been stationed in England for a while with the cast and crew of Kabir Khan’s 83. She will appear in a small role as Kapil Dev’s wife, Romi with Ranveer playing the ace cricketer. The film will recount how Indian cricket team strung a surprise by beating tournament’s favourite West Indies at the 1983 Cricket World Cup, led by Kapil as the captain.

First Published: Jul 09, 2019 11:25 IST