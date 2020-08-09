Deepika Padukone shares ‘unforgettable’ memories with Shah Rukh Khan as Chennai Express turns 7. See pics

bollywood

Updated: Aug 09, 2020 15:18 IST

Actor Deepika Padukone is celebrating seven years of her hit film, Chennai Express. The film starred her opposite Shah Rukh Khan and was directed by Rohit Shetty.

Sharing multiple behind-the-scenes pictures from the film, Deepika called them all ‘unforgettable’ memories. “Unforgettable! #7yearsofchennaiexpress #meenamma @itsrohitshetty @iamsrk @redchilliesent @utvfilms,” she captioned her post. One picture showed Deepika caressing Shah Rukh’s face and another showed them sharing a laugh. A third picture showed her smiling and holding Rohit’s hand and another showed Deepika giving Shah Rukh a shoulder massage while he gave a massage to Rohit.

Deepika’s fans loved her post. “So gorgeous stunning lady lovely meenamma a true lady,” wrote one. “Best movie of all time,” wrote another.

Chennai Express was a romantic action comedy set in Tamil Nadu. Shah Rukh played a Mumbai man who meets the runaway Deepika on a train and they embark on a journey of love, while also fighting her goon brothers. The film’s songs and dialogues were a big hit with fans. Deepika’s performance and comic timing as Meenamma were also praised by fans.

The film was a major success at the box office, becoming the most successful Hindi film at the time. It beat the record previously held by 3 Idiots and is still the 11th most successful Hindi film to ever hit the big screen.

Talking about the film’s success, Shah Rukh had previously said at a press meet, “It’s a good sign not only for us, but for the films that came and that will come in the next five-six months... the market of Indian films is so big.” He added, “People now want to see the films, if they are released properly. Mashallah, this film is doing well down South, internationally also it is doing good. I think it’s a great sign for Indian films.”

Deepika will next be seen in 83 with husband Ranveer Singh, in a Telugu film with Prabhas and in Shakun Batra’s neo-noir film with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday. She also has a remake of The Intern in the pipeline. Shah Rukh’s last film was 2018’s Zero and he hasn’t yet announced his next project as an actor.

Rohit’s next release will be Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif-starrer Sooryavanshi. The film was scheduled to release in March but has been indefinitely postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

