Deepika Padukone takes quirky beauty challenges and the result is hilarious. Watch video

Deepika Padukone is having a great time. How do we know that? Well, the actor was part of Elle magazine’s beauty challenge as their September cover girl and she took on the challenge like a pro.

She had to take up five beauty challenges starting with using the colour purple anywhere on the face except the lips or the eyes. What made this too funny for words is the fact that she had to use someone else face as her canvas to show off her talent.

She was then asked to use hair accessories in an innovative manner. She used a hairband and a scrunchie. The result again was quite funny. Then she did face yoga, which is technically making funny faces. This again would make one roll on the floor laughing as Deepika shows poses that are good for getting rid of the double chin and more.

She then tried some fun selfie filters and was asked to apply eyeliner on someone else with her left hand. To be honest, she was pretty good at it and the girl who got it done to her face was surprised too.

Deepika was last seen in Padmaavat after which, the actor did not annouce new films in Bollywood. This coupled with her rumoured boyfriend Ranveer Singh wrapping up his projects one after another, gave rise to rumours that the couple is set to tie the knot in November.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Sep 24, 2018 20:18 IST