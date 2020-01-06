Deepika Padukone welcomes Ranveer Singh on Chhapaak sets with a kiss in BTS video. Watch here

bollywood

The makers of Chhapaak have shared a new behind-the-scenes video of the crew shooting in New Delhi last spring. The film is up for release this Friday, January 10.

In the video, director Meghna Gulzar is seen trying her best to shoot with huge crowds of fans flanking them. Many flocked to the sets to watch a film get shot but most were there to simply watch their favourite star, Deepika Padukone at work.

Talking about how it was a ‘production nightmare’ to shoot for the film in Delhi, Deepika says in the video that the hectic schedule also made them miss their families. We are then shown clips of Deepika’s husband and actor Ranveer Singh arriving on set. Deepika greets him with a peck on his cheek and another clip shows them talking to each other during a break. Deepika is seen in her full prosthetic make up, sitting with an arm around Ranveer.

Not just Deepika, even Meghna is seen hugging her husband Govind Sandhu and sharing a light moment with her lyricist father Gulzar. Watch the video here:

Ranveer accompanied Deepika to Lucknow on Sunday where they celebrated her 34th birthday. They cut her cake in a cafe run by acid attack survivors.

Later on Sunday night, Ranveer shared a special post on Instagram to mark his wife’s birthday. He shared an adorable childhood picture of Deepika and captioned it, “Happy Birthday to my Lil’ Marshmallow @deepikapadukone.” In the picture, the actor is seen as a toddler, wearing a baby pink frock and looking cute.

Chhapaak is based on the real-life story of acid attack survivor Laxmi, who at the age of 15, was attacked in 2005. It also marks Deepika’s venture into production.

