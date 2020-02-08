Delhi elections 2020: Swara Bhasker casts her vote, shares an ‘ungli photo’

bollywood

Updated: Feb 08, 2020 16:54 IST

Swara Bhasker was among the Delhi citizens who cast their vote in the assembly elections on Saturday. The actor shared a picture of herself, showing off the ink mark on her finger along with a sarcastic caption to hit back at her detractors. Sharing the post-voting picture on Twitter, she wrote, “Done my deed #Delhi #DelhiElections2020 How about you??? P.S. RW Twitter - here’s another ‘ungli’ photo to help you get by this year!”

Swara has always been vocal about her opinions on current issues and often gives it back to trolls on Twitter. She had started a signature campaign demanding an independent judicial enquiry into the violence against the students of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) who were attacked by a masked mob in January.

Among other Bollywood celebrities who flew to Delhi to cast their vote was Taapsee Pannu. The actor was shooting for her next film titled Haseen Dillruba in Haridwar but flew to Delhi for the poll day. She had also shared a family picture in which the actor, her sister Shagun Pannu and their parents are showing off their ink marks.

Also read: Delhi Assembly Election 2020 voting live updates: Former President Pranab Mukherjee casts his vote in New Delhi constituency

Also read: Taapsee Pannu slams Twitter user who questioned her for voting in Delhi, says ‘You can’t take Delhi out’ of her

Taapsee had reacted to a Twitter user who asked her to shift her vote to Mumbai as she shouldn’t be deciding the fate of people living in Delhi. She had replied, “I am living in Delhi as much if not more than Mumbai. My income is taxed through Delhi and I am more of a Delhite than a lot of others who might just be living here but probably don’t contribute. Kindly don’t question my citizenship, worry about yours n your contribution to it.”

She added, “And also to add, you can take a girl out of Delhi but you can not take Delhi out of this girl. And YOU are no one to tell me what I SHOULD do and what I SHOULD NOT! I guess this response will be enough to tell u how much of a Delhiite I am.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more