Dia Mirza, R Madhavan celebrate 18 years of Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein with cute banter

Actors Dia Mirza and R Madhavan wrote cute messages on Twitter, in celebration of the 18th anniversary of their film, Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein.

bollywood Updated: Oct 20, 2019 14:28 IST

Indo Asian News Service
Dia Mirza and R Madhavan in a still from Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein.
Dia Mirza and R Madhavan in a still from Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein.
         

Former beauty queen Dia Mirza made her Bollywood acting debut with Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein 18 years ago. Remembering the film fondly, she says the romantic drama was ahead of its time.

The film was released 18 years ago on October 19, and Dia reminisced the journey. "Firsts are always special but 'RHTDM' is a film that was ahead of its time, and packaged romance in a beautiful story. Apart from being a memorable start to my acting career, it has given me lifelong relationships and friendships that I cherish every day. Even now, it is difficult to believe it has been 18 years since we shot the film," said Dia.

 

The film, which also had the hit songs Zara Zara, revolved around the characters of Maddy (played by R Madhavan) and Reena (Dia). It had Maddy impersonating Reena's love interest Rajeev (Saif Ali Khan) and wooing her. The film, directed by Gautham Menon, was a remake of his Tamil film Minnale.

Replying to Dia’s tweet, Madhavan wrote: "It seems to me like yesterday... especially since you look the same my lady @deespeak."

First Published: Oct 20, 2019 14:28 IST

