Diljit Dosanjh unveils his wax figure at Madame Tussauds, wants Kylie Jenner’s statue to be added as well. See pics

Actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh on Thursday unveiled his Madame Tussauds’ wax figure. A die-hard fan of reality TV star Kylie Jenner, Diljit wants her wax figure too, should find a spot in the iconic Regal Building at Connaught Place here.

The Udta Punjab star has said in the past, he wanted to visit Madame Tussauds in London, but could not. “There was a long line. I was in London for a day so couldn’t find the time. I tried again but the attempts were not successful. “Then I thought,” he said, “I will go in like this only.” And now the singer’s wax replica has indeed entered the museum.

He acted pleasantly surprised by the strong resemblance between him and his wax figure, which sports black and red casuals with a huge neck piece and a black turban. It is the first turbaned figure in Madame Tussauds Delhi.

“Forget about having a wax figure here, I had almost given up hope of even entering Madame Tussauds,” said the artiste, who took a selfie with the figure. Asked which actress’ statue he would like to have here, he laughed and said: Kylie Jenner.

Diljit, who turned up at the event all suited up, has often expressed his “love” for the reality TV star on social media. His fans, mostly Sikhs, gathered outside the Regal building to get a glimpse of him. One of them said: “It’s an honour for all the Sikhs to have his wax figure here as he is the first Sikh celebrity to get a wax statue at Madame Tussauds (Delhi).”

Diljit wasn’t seen interacting with his fans though, but he had a message. “First of all, there is no need to be like me. I am just doing my job. I am working for myself and family. Keep working hard, you will get what you want,” he said.

The artiste has joined a host of national and international celebrities including Virat Kohli, David Beckham and Sachin Tendulkar at the museum. The Sikh singer-actor has found popularity in Indian showbiz with his versatile roles in films like Udta Punjab, Phillauri and Soorma.

