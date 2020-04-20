Farah Khan’s daughter Anya raises Rs 1 lakh by sketching pets, money will be ‘used to feed strays and needy’

bollywood

Filmmaker Farah Khan’s talented kids are garnering praise on social media. Her daughter Anya has raised a hefty sum of Rs 1 lakh by drawing sketches of peoples’ pets and intends to use the money to feed stray animals and needy persons affected by the coronavirus lockdown.

Sharing a video of Anya sketching a dog, Farah thanked all the patrons who ordered the sketches. “As of this morning Anya has raised 1LAKH RS.. by diligently sketching for donations.. before and after school and all weekends.. thank you to all who ordered sketches and donated so generously! all being used to feed strays and needy,” Farah wrote in her post. In the video, Anya can be seen in her school uniform while her brother also sits in his school uniform at the other end of the table.

As of this morning Anya has raised 1LAKH RS.. by diligently sketching for donations.. b4 n after school and all weekends.. thank you to all who ordered sketches n donated so generously!♥️all being used to feed strays n needy🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/6m9O5spT77 — Farah Khan (@TheFarahKhan) April 20, 2020

Actor Sonu Sood praised Anya’s efforts. “So proud of her Farah this is so so inspiring,” he wrote. Other fans also applauded her daughter. “Very talented #but for cause to collect money #this little one is working non stop #salute is jazbe ki,” wrote a fan. “Beautiful, thoughtful n indeed for a good deed,” wrote another.

Farah had tweeted about Anya’s sketched when she had collected Rs 70,000 last week as well. “So coincidentally its #nationalpetday n Anya is at it!! 70,000 rs raised to feed strays & needy.. all by sketching pets. Thank u all u kind hearted people who hav ordered sketches frm her.”

Thanking all On line teachers.. im sure they still have to do their household chores, cook n clean n still teach our children.. I like that my kids have to wear their uniforms.. sense of normalcy♥️ pic.twitter.com/24czP8hmtK — Farah Khan (@TheFarahKhan) April 16, 2020

Earlier last week, Farah had tweeted a picture of all her three kids, dressed in school uniform for their online classes. “Thanking all On line teachers.. im sure they still have to do their household chores, cook n clean n still teach our children.. I like that my kids have to wear their uniforms.. sense of normalcy,” she wrote in her tweet.

