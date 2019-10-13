Farhan Akhtar sustains hairline fracture while shooting Toofan, shares picture. See here

bollywood

Actor Farhan Akhtar has shared a picture of the injury he has sustained while training for the upcoming film, Toofan. Farhan sustained a hairline fracture on his hand.

He wrote alongside an X-Ray image of his hand, “When nature plays Tetris .. and yup, that’s my first legit boxing injury .. a hairline fracture on the hamate (courtesy @kongkoul)found among the carpal bones of the hand.”

In Toofan, Farhan plays a boxer. It is his second sports drama with director Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, with whom he collaborated previously on the Milkha Singh biopic Bhaag Milkha Bhaag. Farhan has been sharing several videos of himself training hard for the part, on Instagram. “It’s not just about strength but speed as well,” he captioned one video.

Rakeysh had spoken to PTI about the film, and noted, “It’s not a real life figure but a fictitious character. What I liked the most about it (the story) was that it has a new voice. It’s set among the lower middle class. Boxing is not a rich man’s sport, anywhere in the world.”

Toofan also stars Paresh Rawal as the coach, along with Isha Talwar, Rishi Kapoor, Soni Razdan, Mrunal Thakur, Jatin Sarna, and others. The film is slated for a Gandhi Jayanti release in 2020. Meanwhile, Farhan’s latest film, The Sky is Pink, was released in theatres on Friday. Also starring Priyanka Chopra, the film has made an underwhelming Rs 6.5 crore in two days of release, despite receiving positive reviews.

