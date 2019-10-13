e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 13, 2019-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Sunday, Oct 13, 2019

Farhan Akhtar sustains hairline fracture while shooting Toofan, shares picture. See here

Farhan Akhtar has shared a picture of the injury he sustained while shooting for the upcoming boxing drama, Toofan. See it here.

bollywood Updated: Oct 13, 2019 12:59 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Farhan Akhtar previously worked with Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra on Bhaag Milkha Bhaag.
Farhan Akhtar previously worked with Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra on Bhaag Milkha Bhaag.
         

Actor Farhan Akhtar has shared a picture of the injury he has sustained while training for the upcoming film, Toofan. Farhan sustained a hairline fracture on his hand.

He wrote alongside an X-Ray image of his hand, “When nature plays Tetris .. and yup, that’s my first legit boxing injury .. a hairline fracture on the hamate (courtesy @kongkoul)found among the carpal bones of the hand.”

 

In Toofan, Farhan plays a boxer. It is his second sports drama with director Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, with whom he collaborated previously on the Milkha Singh biopic Bhaag Milkha Bhaag. Farhan has been sharing several videos of himself training hard for the part, on Instagram. “It’s not just about strength but speed as well,” he captioned one video.

 

Rakeysh had spoken to PTI about the film, and noted, “It’s not a real life figure but a fictitious character. What I liked the most about it (the story) was that it has a new voice. It’s set among the lower middle class. Boxing is not a rich man’s sport, anywhere in the world.”

Toofan also stars Paresh Rawal as the coach, along with Isha Talwar, Rishi Kapoor, Soni Razdan, Mrunal Thakur, Jatin Sarna, and others. The film is slated for a Gandhi Jayanti release in 2020. Meanwhile, Farhan’s latest film, The Sky is Pink, was released in theatres on Friday. Also starring Priyanka Chopra, the film has made an underwhelming Rs 6.5 crore in two days of release, despite receiving positive reviews.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Oct 13, 2019 12:58 IST

tags
top news
PM Modi dares oppn to bring back Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir
PM Modi dares oppn to bring back Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir
Delhi’s air quality dips as crop burning continues in Punjab, Haryana
Delhi’s air quality dips as crop burning continues in Punjab, Haryana
World Bank cuts India’s growth projection to 6 per cent
World Bank cuts India’s growth projection to 6 per cent
‘Jolly by day, killer by night’: It was a good run for Kerala cyanide killer
‘Jolly by day, killer by night’: It was a good run for Kerala cyanide killer
PM’s niece followed for 15 mins before snatching; 100 officers on case
PM’s niece followed for 15 mins before snatching; 100 officers on case
2 one-handed blinders, 96.9% success rate - Why Saha is the best ‘keeper
2 one-handed blinders, 96.9% success rate - Why Saha is the best ‘keeper
3 murders, one suicide and a TikTok villain
3 murders, one suicide and a TikTok villain
‘3 films made 120 Crore in a day; economy is sound’: Ravi Shankar Prasad
‘3 films made 120 Crore in a day; economy is sound’: Ravi Shankar Prasad
trending topics
PM ModiFlipkart Diwali SaleHappy Birthday Amitabh BachchanMotichoor Chaknachoor TrailerDelhi Police Recruitment 2019PM Modi Xi Jinping summitOnePlus 7T Pro vs OnePlus 7 ProIndia vs South AfricaNarendra Modi Xi Jinping Meet Live Updates
don't miss
latest news
India News
Bollywood News