Firoz Nadiadwala reacts to wife Shabana's arrest in drugs case, Sidharth Shukla shares video from Punjab with Shehnaaz Gill

Firoz Nadiadwala reacts to wife Shabana’s arrest in drugs case, Sidharth Shukla shares video from Punjab with Shehnaaz Gill

Here are the top 5 entertainment news stories of the day: Producer Firoz Nadiadwala said that the truth will be out after his wife Shabana Saeed’s arrest by Narcotics Control Bureau on Sunday. Sidharth Shukla has shared videos from his Punjab shoot with Shehnaaz Gill.

bollywood Updated: Nov 09, 2020, 12:30 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Firoz Nadiadwala has said that truth will prevail after his wife Shabana was arrested by NCB over drug charge, Sidharth Shukla is in Punjab shooting for a music video with Shehnaaz Gill.
Firoz Nadiadwala has said that truth will prevail after his wife Shabana was arrested by NCB over drug charge, Sidharth Shukla is in Punjab shooting for a music video with Shehnaaz Gill.
         

Here are the top 5 entertainment news stories of the day:

Firoz Nadiadwala on wife Shabana Saeed’s arrest by NCB: ‘The truth will be out’

After his wife Shabana Saeed was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau on Sunday, producer Firoz Nadiadwala said that ‘the truth will be out’. However, he did not comment on the allegations of procurement of drugs.

Sidharth Shukla channels his inner Shah Rukh Khan in Punjab, lives life country style, Shehnaaz Gill reacts. Watch

Actors Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill, who are in Punjab reportedly for the shoot of an upcoming music video, were seen having a good time in the countryside.

Chiranjeevi tests positive for Covid-19, currently under home quarantine

Telugu actor Chiranjeevi has tested positive for Covid-19. The actor tweeted to inform his many fans about his health, adding that he was asymptomatic and at his home.

Pooja Bedi defends Milind Soman’s nude beach photo: ‘His crime is being good looking, famous and setting benchmarks’

Pooja Bedi came out in support of Milind Soman after he was booked for obscenity. She defended his nude beach photo and said that he is only guilty of ‘being good looking, famous and setting benchmarks’.

Neha Kakkar reveals love story with Rohanpreet Singh: ‘He was the cutest boy I had ever come across, the attraction was strong’

Singers Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh opened up about their love story, from details about their first meeting to the proposal. She said that ‘the attraction was strong’ right from the beginning.

