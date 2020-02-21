From Looop Lapeta to Laal Singh Chaddha, why Hindi remakes are a risk worth taking

bollywood

Adapting stories from world cinema isn’t new, and this year, Bollywood is taking the trend forward in a big way — be it Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha, a Hindi adaptation of Tom Hanks’ Forrest Gump (1994) or a remake of The Intern (2015) starring Deepika Padukone and Rishi Kapoor. Adaptations of The Girl On The Train (2016) and The Fault in Our Stars (2014) are also in the offing. Plus, Taapsee Pannu will star in Looop Lapeta, the official remake of Run Lola Run.

While a certain section of the audience is looking forward to enjoy these films on the big screen, there are others who have watched the originals and are sceptical about how the remakes will pan out. Here’s taking a look at how the adaptation game works:

Hit Formula

Industry sources claim that just like regional cinema finding its way into Hindi films, Hollywood movies being remade in Hindi is a trend that’s here to stay. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh says, “Earlier, filmmakers would flick the ideas and movie plots illegally. But not anymore, as the laws are stricter now. You can’t pass off such inspiration as your idea. It is better to make an official version. Legally when you acquire the rights and collaborate with studios, it is beneficial to both parties.”

Relatability matters

Casting director Mukesh Chhabra, who is making his directorial debut with Dil Bechara (remake of The Fault in Our Stars), shares that he was touched by the heart-warming story about two cancer patients. “Love as an emotion is universal and I felt the story would work well in the Indian setting as well,” says Chhabra. Ribhu Dasgupta, who is directing the Hindi adaptation of The Girl On The Train, enjoyed reading the book, to begin with. What also got him interested is that both the film and the book it is based on, were successful. “So, you know what you’re getting into. But more than anything else, the idea is to tell a good story, and for that, the screenplay needs to be strong and needs to match the local sensibility. Luckily, I’ve adapted the screenplay myself so that helped,” he adds.

Risks involved

Trade expert Atul Mohan says that India has an audience for such films. “There’s curiosity along with the critical view of those who have already watched these films. But everything depends on the final product. For example, Salman Khan’s Tubelight (2017; remake of 2015 American film Little Boy) didn’t do that well.”

Ajit Andhare, co-producer of Laal Singh Chaddha, feels that comparisons come mostly from critics rather than the audience because not everyone watches everything. “So, even when we’re adapting a hit film, it’s possible that most people haven’t watched the original. One can’t predict the market, but we all can put in an effort to understand what the audience wants,” he adds.

Tweaked for the audience

Co-producer of The Intern remake, Sunir Kheterpal believes that stories are language and geography agnostic. “The adaptation of a film is based on cultural milieu and country-specific sensibilities.” Taran adds that Indians might not have seen the originals, “so, if the films are being made in Hindi with well-known Indian stars, they are a good bet”.

Acceptance

Ajit says remakes also elicit interest from those who’ve watched the original. “If the essence is retained and it connects with the culture and sensibilities, then things work out well. Adaptations are happening everywhere. It all depends on the treatment,” he shares.

Kirti Kulhari, who stars in The Girl On The Train remake, with Parineeti Chopra, says, “Very few stories are universal in nature and can be adapted anywhere in the world. The prerequisite is to customise the screenplay, characters, story etc., in order to present it to the Indian audiences as per their taste. They may or may not work for ones who have watched the original film.”

