Happy Birthday Nora Fatehi: From Baahubali song to Mr X number, her 5 dance sequences you may have missed

Nora Fatehi, the ‘Garmi’ girl, has come a long way from performing forgettable dance numbers to being the first choice of filmmakers to add a magical touch to a film with her special solo dance act. The actor-dancer has been raising the bar with each of her films and has found mainstream roles as an actor. As the Street Dancer 3D girl actor turns 28 this year, her fans would agree every other Bollywood release these days calls for her mandatory presence. Such is the charm of this Canadian dancer that she has proved her worth as the crowd-puller more than a film’s lead cast in her recent outings. On the occasion of her birthday, here are her some of her dance songs you might have missed:

Not many would recall Nora’s special dance number Alif Se in Emraan Hashmi’s 2015 film Mr X. Looking glamourous in a Helen-inspired costume, Nora is almost unrecognisable in the song despite taking the centrestage as she grooves alongside Gurmeet Choudhary. Sung by Ankit Tiwari and Neeti Mohan, the song, however, did not have Nora’s name in the credits.

The same year, Nora was one of the three girls who joined Prabhas on the dance floor in one of the biggest Indian blockbusters, Baahubali - The Beginning. Nora shared the spotlight with two other dancers -- Scarlett Mellish Wilson and Madhu Sneha Upadhyay as the trio performed some complicated dance steps alongside Prabhas. It was choreographed by award-winning choreographer Prem Rakshith.

Here are few more of her dance numbers her fans would love to watch all over again.

After appearing in Bigg Boss 9 and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 9, Nora completely changed her perception in the industry within a period of just two years. She emerged as the face of recreated special dance numbers including Dilbar in John Abraham’s Satyamev Jayate, O Saki Saki in Batla House or Ek Toh Kum Zindagani in Sidharth Malhotra’s Marjaavaan.

While her training in belly dancing makes her an apt choice for dance numbers, it was no surprise when she was pitted against Shraddha Kapoor in a full fledged role in Street Dancer 3D. And her twerking did get her noticed. She makes sure all eyes are on her whenever she appears on the dance floor.

